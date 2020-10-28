November at the High Desert Museum

(Photo | Courtesy of the High Desert Museum)

The High Desert Museum moves into its winter hours as of Sunday, November 1 and will be open daily from 10am-4pm. Check out a complete list of events at highdesertmuseum.org/calendar.

The Museum is still recommending that visitors purchase their timed entry tickets before arriving at the Museum. A few tickets are held for walk-ins, but some days, those go fast. Tickets can be purchased up to two weeks in advance at highdesertmuseum.org/tickets.

Special Events

Harvest Wednesdays

Wednesdays through November

11am–3pm

The living history residents of the Miller Family Ranch will be there on Wednesdays to offer engaging, safe activities. Dig potatoes in the garden, play hoops and graces and more. Harvest season is still on. Join the Millers.

FREE with Museum admission

Museum and Me

Thursday, November 12

5-8pm

A quieter time for children and adults who experience physical, intellectual and/or social disabilities to enjoy the High Desert Museum after hours. Explore the Museum’s newest exhibits and revisit your favorites. Face coverings are required.

FREE for individuals, family and friends. RSVP strongly encouraged at highdesertmuseum.org/museum-and-me-nov/.

Thanksgiving

Thursday, November 26

The High Desert Museum will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

New Exhibit

The Image Hunter: On the Trail of John James Audubon

Through January 31, 2021

Come experience a unique, colorful and captivating exhibition, and consider an old master and his motivations through a new lens. We are pleased to introduce the exhibition featuring work by the artist Hitnes. John James Audubon (1785–1851) was an ornithologist, naturalist and painter. Audubon was the first to describe several Western birds to science, including the Bell’s vireo and Western meadowlark. He explored the country for over a decade in the early 1800s to create his opus, The Birds of America (1827–1839). Many consider this color-plate book of 435 watercolors, reproduced from hand-engraved plates, to be one of the finest ornithological works ever completed.

Free with Museum admission. Learn more at highdesertmuseum.org/image-hunter.

Temporary Exhibitions

Daredevils

Open Now

The High Desert’s former lake beds, salt flats and canyons have made it an ideal place for daredevils and risk-takers. Daredevils looks at the people who have tested the limits, from Evel Knievel to Kitty O’Neil, attempting death-defying feats such as jumping a canyon or going faster than anyone thought possible.

FREE with Museum admission! Learn more at highdesertmuseum.org/daredevils.

Infinite Moment: Burning Man on the Horizon

Extended through January 3, 2021

Most of the year, the 1,000 square miles of the Black Rock Desert in northwest Nevada sit isolated. In early August, a temporary city of 80,000 begins to emerge as people arrive to erect colossal works of art. At summer’s end, a community gathers dedicated to self-expression and transformation. It is Black Rock City and the Museum is giving visitors a glimpse into the phenomenon called Burning Man. The exhibit explores the history, art, culture and impact of the event.

Free with Museum admission. Learn more at highdesertmuseum.org/infinite-moment.

highdesertmuseum.org