Halloween in the Old Mill District Looks a Little Different This Year: Seven Days of Free Festivities for Families 

(Graphic | Courtesy of the Old Mill District)

In order to ensure a safe and fun Halloween season for the Bend community, the Old Mill District has announced a new plan for its traditional Halloween event. Halloween festivities in the Old Mill District this year will take place over the span of seven days, from Saturday, October 24 to Friday, October 30 beginning at 11am each day. All festivities will take place outdoors, as the District encourages all attendees to follow safety protocols including wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding large crowds. Please note that there will be no festivities on October 31, and candy will not be handed out in the Old Mill District this year.

To celebrate the Halloween season, a variety of three-dimensional photo stations will be set up throughout the Old Mill District. Families are invited to wear their best costumes and visit the photo stations any time during District hours between October 24 and October 30. Station themes will include Harry Potter, Frozen, Star Wars, Lollipop Land, Fall Harvest and a station dedicated to pets (pet costumes encouraged.) Guests who share their photos by tagging @oldmilldistrict on social media will be entered for a chance to win one of 19 Old Mill District gift cards ranging from $100 to $200. For those who are unable to visit the Old Mill District, a virtual coloring contest will also take place as part of the fun.

For more information on the 2020 Halloween festivities, visit oldmilldistrict.com/event/old-mill-district-halloween-party-2.

WHERE: Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend

WHEN: Saturday, October 24 through Friday, October 30 from 11am-6pm

CONTACT: Carrie Ramoz, carrie@oldmilldistrict.com

oldmilldistrict.com