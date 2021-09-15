Harvest Time, Discount & Delivery Wine Sale

(Photo | Courtesy of Lava Terrace Cellars)

We are counting down the days till harvest and anticipate picking the Marquette and La Crescent Saturday, September 25 and Sunday, September 26. We anticipate picking the Marechal Foch on Saturday, October 8.

Calling on anyone who wants to volunteer; we need hands to help harvest the grapes and haul buckets. Harvest days start around 7:30am (or when you can get here) with coffee, juice and breakfast pastries while Dina and Duane provide a quick lesson on how to harvest grapes and we’ll pick from 8am to noon or until finished. Afterwards we invite you to enjoy lunch with us.

If you are interested in volunteering, please send an email to lavaterracecellars@gmail.com and we will send you an email with the exact time and dates.

Harvest time is always fun in the vineyard. Plus, it’s a great way to safely socialize and meet new friends.

The Wine Crush Podcast

We are a little giddy about listening to one of our dreams come true. It was a goal to share our story on the Wine Crush Podcast, and on August 27, the podcast was released. We want to thank host Heidi Moore, Daydream Agency producer and marketing manager Sami Sattva, and production assistant Shea Bruce for inviting us to be on the Wine Crush Podcast. During the interview, we had the pleasure to meet Mélissa Rondeau and Greg McClellan of Suzor Wines in McMinnville. They have a charming story of how they combined their love of wine making to start a business and more. Grab yourself a bottle or two of our wine and relax in a cozy chair to listen to our story by visiting winecrushpodcast.com and tune into Season 4, E9 – Suzor Wines & Lava Terrace Cellars.

Discount & Delivery

We need to make room in our storage area for the 2020 vintages being bottled this fall. That means it’s discount time for you. Purchase 12 bottles for a 15 percent discount or six bottles for a 10 percent discount now until October 31. Order wine for the holidays, football games, family gatherings and fall celebrations.

La Crescent, 2017, 2018, 2019

Normally, $26.99 a bottle or $323.88 per case

15 percent discount: $275 a case, savings of $48.58 a case

10 percent discount on six bottles: $145.75

Marechal Foch, 2017 and 2018

Normally, $29.99 a bottle or $359.88 a case

15 percent discount: $305 a case, saving $53.99 a case

10 percent discount on six bottles: $152.95

Marquette, 2017, 2018, 2019

Normally, $26.99 a bottle or $323.88 per case

15 percent discount: $275 a case, savings of $48.58 a case

10 percent discount on six bottles: $145.75

Marquette Rose’ De La Lave

Normally, $26.99 a bottle or $323.88 per case

15 percent discount: $275 a case, savings of $48.58 a case

10 percent discount on 6 bottles: $145.75

We will deliver orders in Central Oregon. To purchase wine, please contact Duane at duane@barkergroupnw.com or 541-389-7103.