Hayden Homes Amphitheater Announces Four New Shows

(Goose | Graphic courtesy of Hayden Homes Amphitheater)

Earth, Wind & Fire

Earth, Wind & Fire are a music institution. In 1969, music legend Maurice White birthed the music force named after the elements from his very own astrological charts. With soul as deep as the plant, Earth, Wind & Fire charted a history that will live on forever.

They’ve scored eight number one hits and have sold over 100 million albums worldwide. They’ve released 23 albums. Eight of those albums went Double Platinum and hit the Top 10, making them one of the best-selling artists of all time. They’ve won an impressive nine Grammy Awards including one for Lifetime Achievement (2012). In 2000, Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, cementing their lasting impact on popular music. Their contributions to arts and culture were acknowledged in Washington DC with the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors in 2019. The Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery also awarded Earth, Wind & Fire with its Portrait of a Nation Prize.

2020 marked a year-long celebration of Earth, Wind & Fire’s 50th anniversary in entertainment that has taken them all around the globe playing sold out concerts. In 2021, they celebrated the 45th anniversary of their chart-topping 1975 hit “Can’t Hide Love” and released a reimagined version of the track titled “You Want My Love.” They won Best R&B Tour at the 2022 Pollstar Awards.

For their record-breaking success, they’ve also been awarded with Lifetime Achievement honors from ASCAP, NAACP, BET, and have star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Their reach extends to heads-of- state. They have been invited to perform for Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, who said in an interview with Rolling Stone that Earth, Wind & Fire was a “rhythm and blues and pop staple.”

With timeless songs and commitment to spreading positivity, Earth, Wind & Fire has consistently made music that has bridged the gap among all generations and nationalities. With a sound that blends funk, jazz, pop, soul, and R&B, Earth, Wind & Fire launched a musical genre that can’t be confined to a specific label except their own. From the funky and infectious “Let’s Groove” to the timeless dance classic “September” to the heartfelt “Reasons,” Earth, Wind & Fire’s catalog of hits has become the soundtrack to many lives; now, then and forever.

They continue to influence musicians from all generations and genres. Music giants Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder and Prince have studied and hailed their artistry. While many of today’s chart-topping artists including Lenny Kravitz, Pharrell, Justin Timberlake, Kendrick Lamar, Chance the Rapper, and Solange have declared themselves super fans. Alicia Keys has called Earth, Wind & Fire “the best band ever” and Mary J. Blige showed her love by recording their song “Imagination.” And the band shared the stage with Black Eyed Peas performing on the half-time show at Super Bowl XX1X.

Their achievements are equally matched by their generosity. Over the years the band has supported various charity organizations including the Make a Wish Foundation, Race to Erase MS, the American Cancer Society, and the Human Society. In 2007, leader Philip Bailey founded Music Is Unity, which helps youth in foster care successfully transition into adulthood and provides music instruments to youth with musical aspirations but lacking the resources. Co- founder, Verdine White has led important initiatives with the Girls & Boys Club of America and opened The Verdine White Foundation in Los Angeles as a mecca to serve youth with music scholarships and other programs.

In 2016, Maurice passed and his memoir, My Life with Earth, Wind & Fire was released posthumously. In 2014, Philip Bailey released a memoir Shining Star: Braving the Elements of Earth, Wind & Fire.

The music of Earth, Wind & Fire is more alive than ever as they continue to inspire new audiences and thrill those who have been with them from the beginning. Like the elements in their name, Earth, Wind & Fire’s music has withstood ever-changing trends in the world and shows no sign of vanishing as they continue to create joy and uplifting music that will forever reach a sacred universal atmosphere.

Billy Currington Announces 2025 Tour with Kip Moore

Featuring Special Guests Marlon Funaki and Jade Eagleson On Select Dates

Citi Cardmember and Verizon Customer Presale Starts Tomorrow Tuesday, January 28

Today, Country music star Billy Currington announced his 2025 tour with Kip Moore. Produced by Live Nation, the 16-city tour kicks off on June 27 at St. Augustine Amphitheatre in St. Augustine making stops across the U.S. in Los Angeles, Austin, Raleigh and more before wrapping up in Gilford at BankNH Pavilion on September 20.

Billy Currington 2025 Tour with Kip Moore Dates:

Friday June 27 — St. Augustine FL — St. Augustine Amphitheatre !%^

Saturday June 28 — Boca Raton FL — Mizner Park Amphitheater #%^

Wed July 10 — Airway Heights WA — BECU Live at Northern Quest !

Thursday July 11 — Bend OR — Hayden Homes Amphitheater !

Friday July 18 — Los Angeles CA — Greek Theatre !

Saturday July 19 — San Diego CA — Gallagher Square at Petco Park !

Friday July 25 — Roanoke VA — Elmwood Park Amphitheater !*

Saturday July 26 — Doswell VA — Servpro Pavilion !*

Friday August 1 — Irving TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Saturday August 2 — Austin TX — Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

Friday September 5 — Toledo OH — Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre

Saturday September 6 — Indianapolis IN — Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Thursday September 12 — Wilmington NC — Live Oak Bank Pavilion #

Friday September 13 — Raleigh NC — Red Hat Amphitheater #

Friday September 19 — Boston MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Saturday September 20 — Gilford NH — BankNH Pavilion

* Not A Live Nation Date

! – On Sale 1/31

# – On Sale 2/7

& – On Sale 2/14

% without Marlon Funaki

^ with Jade Eagleson

About Billy Currington:

Billy Currington has spent nearly two decades topping the country charts, parlaying his rich, emotion-laden tenor and unerring song sense into some of the format’s most memorable hits. Across multiple Platinum-certified albums, the Georgia native has tallied 12 No. 1 singles, including 4X Platinum hit “People Are Crazy,” 4X Platinum “Good Directions,” 4X Platinum “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right,” plus Double-Platinum “Do I Make You Wanna,” Platinum “We Are Tonight,” and more. Equally skilled at delivering upbeat summertime anthems as well as exploring the complexities of life and love with a poignant ballad, Currington has recently released new songs “Everything Is Changing,” “City Don’t” and “Anchor Man.” For more information and upcoming tour dates, visit www.billycurrington.com.

About Kip Moore:

Hailed as “an uncompromising, genre-defying artist firing on all cylinders” (Vice/Noisey) and “one of country’s more thoughtful artists” (Billboard), multi-platinum singer/songwriter Kip Moore has blazed his own trail and earned his place as one of music’s most beloved artists. With over 1 billion streams and 2.5 million monthly listeners, Moore has released five critically acclaimed albums and penned over a dozen chart-topping singles, including hits “Something’ ‘Bout a Truck,” “Hey Pretty Girl,” “Beer Money,” and “More Girls Like You.” A truly remarkable performer and “one of country music’s most tireless and powerful live draws” (Rolling Stone), Moore is renowned for his signature sound playing blistering live shows in stadiums, arenas, and theaters around the globe. With the announcement of his new album Solitary Tracks available February 28, Moore is poised for a monumental year as the steadfast road-warrior gears up to bring his new songs worldwide.

