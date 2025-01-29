Ellipse Theatre Community Examines Truth in Journalism with Critically Acclaimed Play The Lifespan of a Fact

(Graphics courtesy of Ellipse Theatre Community)

What’s more important: writing the truth, or telling a good story? Ellipse Theatre Community (ETC) tackles this provocative question in their upcoming production of the critically acclaimed play The Lifespan of a Fact, written by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell, and Gordon Farrell, and directed by Kelly Sutter.

Based on the bestselling nonfiction book by John D’Agata and Jim Fingal, this highly entertaining and sharply funny stage adaptation follows Fingal (Chase Johnston), a young intern at an elite New York magazine. His first assignment from editor Emily Penrose (Judith Faustima) is to fact-check an essay by celebrated but cantankerous author John D’Agata (Eddie Lampe). What Fingal uncovers sends his world spiraling into a debate between “facts” and “truth.” With thought-provoking dialogue and zinging one-liners, The Lifespan of a Fact promises to be as timely as it is hilarious.

“We are living in an era where the definition of truth seems more fluid than ever,” says director Kelly Sutter. “This show strikes at the heart of these complexities, shining a light on the delicate balance between storytelling and accuracy. Our production invites audiences to reflect on their own relationships with the facts they encounter every day. It’s a sharp, funny, and deeply relevant piece, and I’m thrilled to bring it to the stage.”

As ETC’s first production of 2025, The Lifespan of a Fact also marks the second offering in the company’s ETC NEXT program. This initiative is dedicated to presenting edgy, thought-provoking, and conversation-starting theatre. “As ETC continues to grow, we’ve been intentional in listening to our audience,” says Craig Brauner, ETC President and Founding Member. “While we’ve had great success with past productions, there’s a clear demand for boundary-pushing works. I’m thrilled for our community to experience this exceptional piece.”

The Lifespan of a Fact runs February 20 through March 1, with performances on Thursdays and Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 2pm and 7pm. Tickets are $28.19 (includes fees) when purchased online and $25 at the door (available one hour before showtime). All performances will be held at Unity Spiritual Community of Central Oregon (63645 Scenic Drive, Bend), with free on-site parking.

The cast includes Judith Faustima, Chase Johnston, and Eddie Lampe. The creative team includes Director Kelly Sutter, Assistant Director and Stage Manager Wilma Keller, and a production team including Eric Denzler, Warren Schweitzer, Suzie Hughes, Rob Albin, Trevor Graciano, Debbie Levin and Amy Anderton.

etcbend.org