Synergy Ceramics Big Announcement

(Photo courtesy of Synergy Ceramics)

Sydney Dickson (former co-owner) will be taking on full ownership of Synergy Ceramics. In the coming months, she intends to add more functionality and diversity to the studios and class selection!

You can look forward to…

New teachers- lots of one-off workshops this summer!

New 5-week class offerings

2-week intensives

More raku firings!

Our 4th birthday party at the end of June! (Date TBA soon) Live music & wheel demos, vendors, food, beer & fun!

Also, remember we also host private parties such as: Bachelorette, birthdays for kids 10+ and adults, team bonding for your work colleagues, friends nights ect. Email to inquire and potentially book!

Check out the classes (and new website) here!

synergyceramicsbend.com