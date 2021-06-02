High Desert Museum Summer Happenings

(Bird of Prey Encounter | Photo courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Hello and happy June! We hope you had a busy Memorial Day weekend, but not too busy. It was a great kick-off here at the High Desert Museum, and we’re grateful for all our visitors. Summer is officially in full swing here except for one important program that is right around the corner — Raptors of the Desert Sky. If you are unfamiliar with it, it’s our popular outdoor birds of prey flight program. We’re hoping to start the program next week, but please do check our website for updates. Tickets go fast for this daily program. We’re anxious to get the fun underway!

We are open daily from 9am-5pm. With Deschutes County being in the low risk COVID category, we aren’t pushing the online timed tickets reservation as much. But some people find it very convenient. So visitors can still go to highdesertmuseum.org/tickets.

Here’s what’s on deck for June:

Daily Schedule

1904 Miller Ranch and Sawmill

10am-4pm

The Miller Family Ranch is open. Meet the Millers as they welcome you into the past. Explore how this working family lived. Help with chores and play games.

Bird of Prey Encounter*

Daily at 10am-4pm

Enjoy a close-up view of a magnificent bird of prey! Discover how to identify these aerial predators and how we can ensure their future in the High Desert.

High Desert Ranger Station

Open beginning Saturday, June 19

Open Saturdays and Sundays only from 11am-3pm

Explore the role of the U.S. Forest Service in managing your National Forest System at this historic ranger station, from which a district forest ranger cared for the land and served the people for decades.

High Desert Fish Tales

10:30am

Healthy populations of fish have sustained economies and ecosystems in the High Desert for thousands of years. Learn about the surprising diversity of native fish, their importance to ecosystems and High Desert communities, and why we must work together to conserve and restore them to the landscape.

Wolves in the High Desert*

1pm

At one time the entire High Desert was habitat for the gray wolf. Exterminated in the 1900s, the apex predator is now staging a comeback. Learn about the biology of wolves, their role in natural ecosystems and the challenges our communities are working to overcome as they return home.

Desert Dwellers*

2pm

Meet some of the charismatic species found throughout the High Desert. Learn about their natural history and the amazing adaptations they use to survive in the harsh and changing environment.

Horses on the Range*

3pm

There are an estimated 95,000 free-roaming horses throughout the West. Where did they come from, how are they managed and what impact do they have on High Desert ecosystems?

*Seating is limited, and a pass is required. Please inquire at Admissions when you arrive at the Museum. The presentations are at least 15 minutes and take place in the Birds of Prey Center pavilion. One party per bench, please.

Special Events

Sunday, June 6

9am-5pm

Exhibit Closing: Kids Curate

Celebrate the work of fifth-graders from Jewell Elementary School in Bend through Kids Curate — a yearlong project incorporating science and art that culminates in an exhibit at the Museum. This year students learned how plants and animals use energy from the sun and created a mural of line drawings of various flora and fauna from different ecosystems.

FREE with Museum admission.

Sunday, June 20

9am-5pm

Father’s Day at the Museum

FREE admission for all dads, all day long! We recommend you make a reservation at highdesertmuseum.org/tickets.

On-going exhibitions

Dam It! Beavers and Us

Through October 3, 2021

This exhibition explores our history with the North American beaver and its modern importance in the High Desert region. How have we influenced this animal, how has it influenced us and what does our future look like together?

Free with Museum admission. Learn more at highdesertmuseum.org/dam-it.

Cosmic Microscapes: Seeing Into Rocks from Oregon and Space

Through July 18, 2021

What do ancient pieces of cooled magma from the Moon and Mars have in common with samples from an eruption of Oregon’s Lava Butte only 7,000 years ago? Explore the abstract beauty in the new exhibit. It’s all part of a collaboration between Seattle photographer Neil Buckland and University of Washington professor and meteorite scientist Dr. Tony Irving. Small pieces of the Moon, Mars and asteroids were sliced paper-thin and photographed at staggeringly high resolution to produce prints of unprecedented scale. Learn more at highdesertmuseum.org/cosmic-microscapes.

In Time’s Hum: The Art and Science of Pollination

Through October 24, 2021

The Museum is pleased to present this exhibition of work by artist jasna guy and entomologist Lincoln Best. In Time’s Hum explores pollinators, with a focus on the flowers on which they depend. jasna guy’s practice includes close observation of pollination ecology. This exhibition features graphite drawings, striking photographs of native flora, animations and vibrant pollen color drawings. Lincoln Best contributes pollinator and plant specimens, and fascinating insights into these species. In Time’s Hum plants seeds of contemplation and sparks wonder at the intricacy of nature.

FREE with Museum admission. Learn more at highdesertmuseum.org/in-times-hum.

