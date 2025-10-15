Herringbone Bookstore Presents Treasure Hunt Adventure

On Saturday, October 25, families are invited to join Tyler & Clarry’s Treasure Hunt Adventure, a free, interactive literary scavenger hunt that turns Downtown Redmond into a walkable world of imagination. Beginning at Herringbone Bookstore, adventurers will receive a treasure map guiding them through downtown businesses in partnership with Enjoy Downtown Redmond. Along the way, families can follow playful clues, collect stamps, and meet beloved authors and illustrators — all while discovering hidden treasures, new stories, and a little seasonal magic.

Attendees can look forward to:

Meeting regional authors and illustrators, including:

Interactive story stops: crafts, creative prompts, and activities at each

crafts, creative prompts, and activities at each Family fun with a purpose: uplifting youth literacy, especially among foster care and underserved youth.

“We wanted an event where kids aren’t just told to love books — they experience stories with their whole selves: moving, noticing, creating, and connecting with the people who make them,” said Brandon Weimer, Owner of Herringbone Bookstore.

What: Tyler and Clarry’s Treasure Hunt Adventure

Where: Begins at Herringbone Books (422 SW Sixth Street, Redmond) and ends at High Desert Music Hall (818 SW Forrest Ave., Redmond)

When: Saturday, October 25, 2025 | 10-1pm

Cost: Free and open to the public

About Herringbone Bookstore:

Herringbone Bookstore is a locally owned independent bookstore in downtown Redmond, Oregon. Dedicated to nurturing community through literature, events, and a shared love of stories, it encourages readers of all ages to explore the delights of imagination and connection.

