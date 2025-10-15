The Ballad of Nathaniel Harlan Jones Brings a Haunting Turn-of-the-Century Tale to Bend’s Tin Pan Theatre

The first performance of The Ballad of Nathaniel Harlan Jones has officially sold out, but limited tickets remain for the second and final night of this original, multimedia production written and produced by Mark Quon.

Set in the shadowy streets of turn-of-the-century London, The Ballad of Nathaniel Harlan Jones tells the tragic story of a young Irishman haunted by his past and fleeing the responsibilities of fatherhood. Nathaniel’s journey unfolds through narrative, live music and evocative visuals that explore themes of love, loss, addiction and redemption.

The production is narrated by Ron Fritz and features live music performances by Mark Quon, Jenny Wasson, Mike Potter, and Linda Quon, with storytelling that blends spoken word, projected imagery, and a suite of original songs written for the show.

Performances run Monday, October 27, and Tuesday, October 28, at Tin Pan Theatre (869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, OR). Doors open at 6:30pm and the show begins at 7pm.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at bendticket.com.

The Monday show is sold out, with approximately a dozen seats still available for Tuesday night.

“This piece has been years in the making,” said writer and producer Mark Quon. “It’s an immersive story that invites audiences to step into the mind and memory of a man undone by his own ghosts.”

About the Story

Drawing on dark folk traditions, The Ballad of Nathaniel Harlan Jones is a poetic and musical tragedy told in verse and song. From Nathaniel’s haunted Irish childhood to his final act of remorse along the foggy London waterfront, the tale is both chilling and deeply human — a reflection on guilt, grace, and the weight of memory.

Content Advisory

This performance contains adult themes, including references to drug use and suicide. If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. Contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988 for free, confidential support 24/7.

Tickets