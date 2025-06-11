IN A LANDSCAPE
Hunter’s New Album, IN A LANDSCAPE: Live, Is Available Now

(Photo courtesy of IN A LANDSCAPE)

We’re excited to share that IN A LANDSCAPE: Live, Hunter Noack’s newest album produced by Heinz Records, is out today!

This digital album features 11 live tracks recorded at IN A LANDSCAPE concerts and reflects Hunter’s ongoing exploration of classical music, folk traditions, and the natural world. An entirely Oregon-based cast of collaborators include GRAMMY winners Caroline Shaw and Danni Lee, Native American Music Award Winner James Edmund Greeley, Smithsonian artist No-No Boy, former Chairman of Klamath Tribes Don Gentry, folk revivalist May Arden, and America’s Got Talent star Jimmie Herrod.

“This is a wild collection of artists I love. You’ll hear birds singing along to Baroque melodies, rowdy crowds feeling the thunder under a 9-foot Steinway, wind-blown improvisations, songs that have lasted millennia, and brand new originals – all performed and recorded LIVE at IN A LANDSCAPE concerts across the West”, describes Hunter.

Purchase the digital album here on Bandcamp (and help us get on the Billboard charts) or stream it at this link here.

inalandscape.org

