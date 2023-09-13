High Desert Chamber Music Offers Complimentary Tickets to Central Oregon K-12 Students

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) presents an annual Concert Series that brings some of our nation’s most prominent classical musicians to Central Oregon. As part of their visit to our area, every performer participates in outreach events that include a public Master Class, school visits, or performances at local retirement communities. To ensure equal access, all educational and outreach activities are offered at no cost to students, teachers, schools, and retirees.

In addition to these efforts, High Desert Chamber Music offers complimentary tickets to concerts in the HDCM Concert Series to Central Oregon K-12 students when arranged through their school’s music director. To take advantage of this opportunity, students must have their music director contact HDCM.

“Inspiring the next generation of classical music fans is a critical part of our mission,” states Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “We are happy to provide these benefits and will accommodate any student who is interested in attending our events.”

The sixteenth season includes the Fauré Quartett from Germany, the Kaplan Duo father/son ensemble, Valentine’s Day concert with the Aviara Trio, the unique and versatile Sakura Cello Quintet, and resident group and crowd-favorites the Crown City String Quartet. All the performances except the Valentine’s Day concert at Tower Theatre, will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its sixteenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, by phone, or in person at their office in Downtown Bend.

HDCM 2023-2024 title sponsors include German Master Tech, Miller Lumber, Hayden Homes, Pine Tavern Restaurant, Drew Family Dentistry, Three Graces & Co., Cascade A&E, Central Oregon Daily, and Newstalk KBND and 107.7 Radio. Additional support provided by Creative Images of Life, and TDS.

highdesertchambermusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@highdesertchambermusic.com