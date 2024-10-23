Happening Soon!

(Graphic courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Discuss Tribal Sovereignty and Water Rights in Warm Springs

Our next Indigenous Speakers Series event is just around the corner!

We’re excited to welcome Bobby Brunoe, CEO and Secretary/Treasurer of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, and Josh Newton, Partner at BBK Law, for an engaging discussion on Wednesday, November 6. Together they will explore the crucial topics of tribal sovereignty and treaty rights as they pertain to water resources in our region.

This insightful conversation will highlight the importance of water to Indigenous communities and illuminate the ongoing efforts of Tribes to assert and protect their rights today. We hope to see you there.

Tribal Sovereignty & Water Rights: The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Ongoing Relationship with Place

Wednesday, November 6

6:30-7:30pm

Doors open at 6pm

$5, Members receive 20% discount

FREE for Tribal Members

RSVP Today

Mark Your Calendars!

Address Mental and Behavioral Health Challenges in Indigenous Communities

Join us for a discussion with Del Laverdure, an enrolled citizen of the Crow Nation and a member of the Ties the Bundle Clan. We will explore the mental and behavioral health challenges facing Indigenous communities today, as well as the unique opportunities for healing and support within these communities.

Del will share insights on the resources available to Indigenous peoples, including traditional and cultural knowledge, healing practices, and complementary Western healing modalities. This conversation aims to highlight the importance of integrating diverse approaches to promote mental well-being in Indigenous populations.

Ancestral Legacy and Burdens with Donald “Del” Laverdure

Indigenous Speakers Series

Wednesday, December 4

$5, Museum members receive 20% discount

FREE for Tribal Members

RSVP Today

highdesertmuseum.org