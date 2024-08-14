High Desert Chamber Music Welcomes New Presenting Sponsors for 2024-25 Season

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) is excited to welcome Washington Trust Bank and Lynch Murphy McLane LLP as new Presenting Sponsors for our 2024-25 17th anniversary season!

With a deep commitment to the communities they serve, Washington Trust Bank has been a pillar of financial stability and quality service since 1902. They are the oldest and largest privately-held commercial bank in the Northwest, with more than 40 financial centers and offices in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon. Being independent and local, they enjoy an advantage over publicly-owned competitors, and stay focused on doing the right things for their clients and their communities. Their support of HDCM underscores their dedication to enriching the cultural landscape of Central Oregon.

Lynch Murphy McLane LLP represents clients in the areas of business, employment, nonprofit organizations, real estate and land use, political and school law, and trusts, estates, and probate. The Bend, Portland, and Klamath Falls, Oregon attorneys at Lynch Murphy McLane LLP bring exceptional legal skills to the advancement of their clients’ interests and is mirrored in their dedication to community involvement. Attorneys with Lynch Murphy McLane LLP come from the most prestigious law firms in the Northwest, and represent businesses, individuals, and non-profit organizations, from homegrown restaurants to Fortune 500 clients. Their support of HDCM is a testament to their belief in the transformative power of music and the arts.

“Washington Trust Bank is proud to support HDCM in bringing the highest level of chamber music excellence to Central Oregon. Their concert series and educational outreach programs are instrumental in supporting classical music in our community,” states Cory Allen, senior vice president.

Jeff Patterson, managing partner at Lynch Murphy McLane LLP, states “We are proud to support High Desert Chamber Music and their 2024-2025 season. We recognize the profound impact of music in fostering community and enriching lives. Supporting HDCM allows us to contribute to cultural vibrancy and create memorable experiences that resonate deeply with our community.”

Returning as Concert Sponsors this next season are Miller Lumber, German Master Tech, Pine Tavern Restaurant, Drew Family Dentistry, and Mission Building. Media sponsors include Combined Communications, Cascade A&E, and Central Oregon Daily.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts featuring an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Join us in our seventeenth season and experience the impact that live musical excellence can bring to our community! Tickets and details for all events are available on our website at HighDesertChamberMusic.com.

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)