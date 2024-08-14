Invisible Thread Events Presents Entangle

A Two-Day Immersive Art Exhibit

Invisible Thread Events is thrilled to announce Entangle, an immersive two-day gallery experience September 13-14 at Open Space Event Studios. This unique event will showcase the collaborative and immersive work of 30 plus local artists, live performances, film screenings, as well as ongoing community installations fostering connection and community through art.

Introducing Entangle

Entangle is the culmination of years of building connections within the community. This exhibit is open to all artistic mediums and sizes, emphasizing collaboration and audience participation. Participating artists were challenged to create projects that intersect their talents and invite community involvement, breaking away from competitive ideologies.

Featured projects include:

Anastasia Zielinski of FREAK’N ART: Community Garden — A fiber-flower installation inviting public participation at her studio.

Community Garden — A fiber-flower installation inviting public participation at her studio. Éva Lund and Sage Flannery: A life-size human figure installation inviting patrons to look within themselves when being in community.

A life-size human figure installation inviting patrons to look within themselves when being in community. Francie Towne and Hattie Startling: The River of Life — an interactive installation of hand-drawn characters and plants grown locally.

The River of Life — an interactive installation of hand-drawn characters and plants grown locally. Kelli McMaster and Justin Parris: A miniature theater space where patrons can create their own scenes and stories.

A miniature theater space where patrons can create their own scenes and stories. MJ Puccio and Story Strom: An altar for the spirit of the crow — a symbol of wisdom, intuition and the power of change.

An altar for the spirit of the crow — a symbol of wisdom, intuition and the power of change. …And much more!

The exhibit promises a diverse array of multi-media art, highlighting the collaborative spirit and innovative approaches of the artists.

Leading Up to Entangle

The momentum for Entangle has been building since early spring through networking events and free community workshops. Artists were given three months to develop their ideas, culminating in monthly meet-and-greets and pop-up workshops. Community involvement included a large “paper quilt” collage at the Underground Book Gallery and a “community portal” portrait pop-up at The Workhouse where patrons were able to respond to the question “What is community?”

Venue: Open Space Event Studios

Open Space Event Studios, located one block from Third Street on Lafayette, has been a dynamic venue for various community events, including the popular Moonlight Market, dance parties, and theater. The collaboration between Invisible Thread Events and Open Space is a natural fit, with both organizations sharing a commitment to community and art.

Documenting the Process: Stitches

The series Stitches, available on Invisible Thread Events’ Instagram and website, documents the collaborative process of “Entangle.” Artists share their inspirations and the creative journey, providing a glimpse into the making of the exhibit.

Join Us

Invisible Thread Events invites you to witness the showcasing of talent and community at Entangle on September 13 and September 14 at Open Space Event Studios. Follow the journey leading up to the event on Instagram @invisiblethreadevents and invisiblethreadevents.com.

Event Details:

Dates: September 13-14

September 13-14 Venue: Open Space Event Studios, Bend

Open Space Event Studios, Bend Admission: Sliding scale tickets sold in advance at invisiblethreadevents.com; family-friendly and open to the public

About Invisible Thread Events:

Since its inception in 2022, Invisible Thread Events has evolved from hosting intimate house shows to becoming a multifaceted organization that includes concerts, live art, and workshops. Founded by Caitlin Wraith, Invisible Thread Events aims to create safer spaces where community members can connect through music and art, supporting the creative community of Central Oregon. The organization’s mission is inspired by a Chinese proverb: “An invisible thread connects those destined to meet, regardless of time, place, or circumstances. The thread may stretch or tangle, but never break.”

invisiblethreadevents.com