Tapestry of the Arts This Weekend

One Weekend Only! October 27, 28 & 29 at 7:30pm Sunday, October 30 at 2pm

Two Twisted Sisters Productions, in association with Cascades Theatrical Company, bring together an ensemble of local artists representing the theater, art, dance, comedy and music worlds for an engaging evening of diverse entertainment.

The CTC lobby will be transformed into an art gallery, with music by David Salas. The program features:

Hen Party: There’s trouble in the barnyard in this wild comedy written by Laura Lee Coffman, directed by Michael Coffman.

Hooked: Two siblings face an unexpected crisis in Sara Freedman’s dramatic one-act.

Singer/songwriter Eli Seth Lieberman performs original songs.

Choreographer Michelle Mejaski and her ensemble present two classics: “Cell Block Tango” from Chicago and “Mein Herr” from Cabaret.

Their First Date: Nothing goes right when two people meet on the road. Written by Laura Lee Coffman, directed by Michael Coffman.

True Tales: A… true tale with comedic flair by Dan Cohen.

Paul’s Bed: A real-life event directed by Mary Kilpatrick, written by Howard Schor.

