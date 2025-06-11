Summer of Love Adoption Promotion

(Photos courtesy of HSCO)

Celebrate a summer of love with a new furry friend. The Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) is reducing the adoption fee by half for all animals six months and older through Saturday, June 14.

To kick off a summer of love, adopters get to choose a few gifts that include toys, collar, leash, bed and more.

All of our furry guests would love a summertime adventure or simply lounging by your side. All adoptions include spay or neuter, health exam at a local veterinarian, vaccination, microchip ID, collar, ID tag, leash, food, and more!

There are a variety of dogs, cats, kittens and small animals at HSCO waiting to meet you — big, small, purebred and mixed breeds. The staff will help you find a companion to fit your lifestyle.

See who’s waiting to be your summer sidekick at hsco.org. HSCO is located just south of Reed Market Road on SE 27th Street in Bend. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday 10am to 5:30pm.

About the Humane Society of Central Oregon:

Founded in 1961, the Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) is a full-service animal shelter located at 61170 SE 27th Street in Bend. As a Socially Conscious Shelter, HSCO is dedicated to providing the best possible outcomes for all animals under its care. In the past year, HSCO found homes for more than 2,200 animals and reunited 659 pets with their families. Our community outreach includes accessible veterinary care and the HOPE pet food bank, which support the needs of pet owners in Central Oregon. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10am-5:30pm.

hsco.org • 541-382-3537