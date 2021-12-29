“Know Origins” this January with Deschutes Public Library

(Graphic | Courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

Which came first, the chicken or the egg? Discover what history and modern science can tell us as Deschutes Public Library presents “Know Origins” in January. Dive into the early days of mammals that ruled the oceans and hear tales of the Belted Kingfisher. Take note on progressive changes with an award-winning documentary on the disability rights movement and Oregon’s recent law providing access to legal psilocybin. Attend a gong bath meditation and hear about the vibrations that shaped Oregon’s landscape with a local geologist. All programs are free and open to the public. Wearing a face mask is required at all library programs and events. Programs marked with an asterisk (*) require registration.

Geology of Central Oregon*

The volcanic landscapes of Central Oregon have been shaped by tectonic forces that are active on a global scale. Explore new insights on the faults shaping Oregon’s landscapes with geologist Dr. Daniele McKay.

Kingfisher Stories*

Settle in for tales of the mighty kingfisher and learn the origin of “halcyon days.” Gather tips on how to identify their plumage and song alongside rivers locally with nature writer Marina Richie.

Origin & Evolution of Whales*

Cetaceans (whales, dolphins and porpoises) are found in all oceans of the world, yet these large-bodied mammals evolved from their terrestrial ancestors. Hear the fascinating story of the origin and evolution of cetaceans.

Patient Zero: A Curious History of Diseases*

For as long as human civilizations have existed, so has disease. Hear the infectious history of disease outbreaks: how they start, how they spread and the science that ultimately allows us to overcome them.

The Historical Origins of Slavery & Racism in America*

What we think of as racism was not invented, it was built. Murray Godfrey, history professor at COCC, will discuss how slavery and racism took hold in early America and the implications it had for future generations.

Human Evolution and the Origins of Inequality*

Examine the social behavior of animals with a specific focus on non-human primates, including what they can tell us about our own status-seeking behaviors and our evolutionary history as it pertains to inequality.

Psilocybin Therapy in Oregon*

Oregon became the first state to adopt law making access to psilocybin legal when voters approved Measure 109 in 2020. Learn about next steps and federal regulations as Oregon prepares to implement this law starting in 2023.

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution Screening*

In the early 1970s, a revolution blossomed at a ramshackle summer camp for teenagers with disabilities, transforming their lives and igniting a landmark movement. Watch this award-winning documentary on the disability rights movement. Ages 17+.

Origins of Transformation: Sound Yoga and Gong Bath Meditation*

Prepare to receive the healing attributes of gongs and other sound therapy instruments beginning with light movement and breathwork before surrendering into the ultimate relaxation. Registration required.

Thursday, January 27 • 6:30-8pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall St., Bend

For more information about these programs, please visit the library website at deschuteslibrary.org. People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats or auxiliary aides) should contact Liz Goodrich at lizg@deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.

