Las Laguna Gallery in Laguna Beach, California, Now Featuring Work of Bend Artist

(Pristine Rivers by Marjorie Wood Hamlin)

Las Laguna Gallery in Laguna Beach, California now features the art of Bend artist Marjorie Wood Hamlin. “I am very pleased to work with them. They have chosen to feature my Pristine Rivers for the June exhibition, Painterly,” she says.

“This is creatively made with silver foil for the sky, acrylic paint to represent the main ground, river and grasses and real stones at the river’s edge. It is part of a series on the importance of protecting the environment. Keeping our rivers pristinely clean must be a goal. Water is our life blood.”

Other work can be viewed at marjorieart.com.

