High Desert Rendezvous Returns on August 28 Featuring Unique Auction Items & Special Guests  

The High Desert Museum’s signature fundraiser, High Desert Rendezvous, returns to the virtual world on Saturday, August 28 at 7pm and offers special surprises for everyone. This marks the 32nd High Desert Rendezvous, making it one of the longest-running fundraisers in Central Oregon.

The event will include a lively show, auction items and a raffle, and it’s free to all to attend online. Terri, Robert and Bindi Irwin and Bindi’s husband, Chandler Powell, of Crikey! It’s the Irwins return with a greeting for Museum supporters.

Also joining in to support the Museum during Rendezvous is actor Rainn Wilson, best known as Dwight Schrute during his nine seasons on The Office and now sharing a new podcast, Metaphysical Milkshake. Wilson is a frequent visitor to Central Oregon and the High Desert Museum.

Viewers will also witness the Museum’s own Olympics as a porcupine, turkey vulture, badger and chickens compete in a nail-biting obstacle race.

An online preview of all silent and live auction items is now available at highdesertmuseum.org/hdr. Bidding on silent auction items opens online Friday, August 20 and closes Monday, August 30 at 12pm. The silent auction offers an amazing array of items and experiences. This includes the opportunity to have your own private performance by classical pianist Meagan Iverson, a wine package from Bledsoe Family Winery, handyman services from Neil Kelly, a Sunriver staycation and more.

In addition, raffle tickets are now on sale, also at highdesertmuseum.org/hdr. The Rendezvous raffle this year features a fine wine array specially selected by the High Desert Museum Board of Trustees. Three winners will be selected, with the Platinum Winner taking home 30 bottles of wine valued at $1,500. Raffle tickets are $20 per ticket, and a maximum of 750 tickets will be sold.

An exciting live auction will take place online before and during the virtual event with a lineup of one-of-a-kind packages, many only available through the High Desert Rendezvous. Take over the owner’s suite for a Portland Timbers soccer game. Enjoy your own private villa in Cortona, Italy, the jewel of medieval Tuscan hill towns. Explore the heart of world-famous Napa Valley with a three-night adventure. View the live auction items and prepare to bid by clicking the Get Started button at highdesertmuseum.org/hdr. Bidding on live auction items begins online Thursday, August 26 and ends during the live virtual event on Saturday, August 28.

“Rendezvous is essential in supporting our educational programs year-round,” said Museum Executive Director Dana Whitelaw, Ph.D. “We look forward to our community coming together in support of our mission — to wildly excite and responsibly teach through innovative, interdisciplinary experiences, creating lifelong learners throughout the region and beyond.”

The 2021 Rendezvous Honorees are Merritt and Heather Paulson, supporters of the High Desert Museum since 2016. Merritt is the owner and chief executive officer of the Portland Timbers of Major League Soccer, Portland Thorns FC of the National Women’s Soccer League and T2 (Portland Timbers 2) of the United Soccer League. Heather serves as the Vice President, Connected Marketplace for Nike. She also leads New Commerce + Pure Play partners globally to shape Nike’s digital marketplace. We are deeply grateful to the Paulsons for their commitment to the Museum’s mission.

“We enjoy our visits to the High Desert Museum and make it a destination whenever we are in the Bend area,” said Heather Paulson. “The immersive, hands-on experiences and knowledgeable staff result in a really unique and inspirational museum. Our daughters love the opportunity to interact with the owls and watch the playful otters. The Museum is a true Oregon treasure!”

Viewers are encouraged to host their own in-home Rendezvous celebration and leave the planning to the Museum. Thanks to a partnership with Market of Choice, Rendezvous registrants may purchase a Party in a Box for $150. It includes supplies for six with appetizers, dessert and a floral bouquet. Read more about the Party in a Box.

The High Desert Rendezvous helps support the Museum’s educational programs, bringing science, cultural, art and history education to lifelong learners throughout the region. It’s made possible by First Interstate Bank.

Learn more about and register for the High Desert Rendezvous at highdesertmuseum.org/hdr.

