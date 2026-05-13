Steep Canyon Rangers in Sisters?! Yes, Please.

Hailing from North Carolina’s Appalachian and Piedmont regions, Steep Canyon Rangers blend deep bluegrass roots with rich songwriting and wide-ranging regional influences. Celebrated far beyond the bluegrass world, they’re known as some of Americana’s most influential modern voices. The three-time Grammy-nominated band has released 14 studio albums, collaborated on three records with Steve Martin, been inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame, and won the GRAMMY for Best Bluegrass Album for Nobody Knows You.

Don’t miss this legendary band at Big Ponderoo on Saturday, June 27! Single-day tickets and Weekend Passes are on sale now.

Never been to Big Ponderoo? Catch a preview of what to expect with our 2025 recap video >>>

Free Kick-Off Concert

Thursday, June 25

Performances by Wolf Jett & The Rumble!

All ages event. No wristband required.

Bring the whole family and enjoy live performances, interactive art activities, local food vendors, and a great summer night in Sisters.

bigponderoo.com