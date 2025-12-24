Holiday Gifting, Festival Planning:  Handled ✅

(Photo courtesy of BendFilm)

Passes for the 2026 Bend Film Festival are on sale. This is the moment to rally your film festival posse and mark your new calendars together. Pass holders get early entry to screenings before individual tickets open, which makes it easier to coordinate schedules, grab seats together, and move through the festival as a group. Multiple pass options let you match your level of access to how you like to fest.

Declare your love for BendFilm early. Grab your 2026 Festival Pass now, text your buddies, and make it official.

Why Basecamp 2025 Became

Our Strongest Year Yet

This year’s Basecamp reminded us why filmmakers seek out spaces where the noise drops away and the work comes into focus. For four days in the Cascade range, 43 filmmakers turned off their phones, stepped into the pines, and committed themselves to their projects and to each other. What unfolded was a week filled with breakthroughs, hard questions, shared laughter, and the kind of clarity that appears only when you give yourself permission to look at your work with fresh eyes.

Read all about this year’s Fellows, Mentors, and why Basecamp is quickly taking root as a filmmaker incubator program that’s not to be missed.

