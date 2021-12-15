Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts Honors Patricia Clark

(Patricia Clark | Photo courtesy of Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts)

We are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend, founding Board member and driving force behind Scalehouse. She was more than a master printmaker, professor and arts advocate — she pushed us to learn, to grow and most of all, to believe in ourselves. And, she will be deeply missed.

We were fortunate to present this initiative to Pat before her passing, The Patricia Clark Studio. The Studio will honor Pat’s legacy and her original vision of Scalehouse by providing free studio space to working artists, a space for arts education programming and a place to remember Pat. She gifted Scalehouse her collection of sketchbooks and selected arts which will be housed at the Studio.

The Patricia Clark Studio will be located next door to the Scalehouse Gallery in the Franklin Crossing Building, in the Tin Pan Alley. Scalehouse Gallery is the home to the contemporary art space presenting bold, new work by artists representing a broad range of identities and perspectives which might not otherwise be seen in Bend. The Patricia Clark Studio and Scalehouse Gallery will connect audiences to boundary-pushing ideas, the creative practice, experiences and expressions through direct access to artists.

Donate here: patricia-clark.eventive.org/donate.

Rooted

Over the course of nine weeks, Clark hosted more than 25 drawing sessions with over 50 artists — colleagues, friends and students — who Pat had connected with over the two decades since her arrival in Bend. These drawings are on view at the High Desert Museum through mid-February. The exhibition includes an illustrated exhibition catalogue featuring a collection of essays and photos documenting the root drawing sessions, photo documentation by Nancy Floyd and a video created by Scalehouse.

Special thanks to the Roundhouse for funding the exhibition, the High Desert Museum, Nancy Floyd and the many friends of Pat who have contributed to the exhibition.

About Pat:

After a celebrated career as Chair of the Art Department at California State University, Long Beach, Clark retired and brought her passion and advocacy to Bend. The master printmaker founded Atelier 6000 in 2007, a center for printmaking and book arts, and Bend Art Center. Clark quickly endeared herself to the arts community as she continued her work in uniting and building support for the community.

Now on View: Jon Gann

Jon Gann: infinity splinters / resttagebücher

On view through December 31

Learn more here: scalehouse.org/on-exhibit

Upcoming Event

Danger Punch and Fo(u)rt Collectives, Excuse Me: a Structural Device for Visual Communication

January 7-February 26, 2022

scalehouse.org