Hood Avenue Art Gallery in Sisters Hosting All-Gallery Show

March is an all-gallery show at the Hood Avenue Art Gallery, with the theme Exploring Possibilities, focusing on the imagination of our artists, the examination of their mediums and the connection you have with their work.

Some artists are exploring new subjects, others new techniques. Some are collaborating on unique pieces. Many artists are using this opportunity to scratch that creative itch that has been in their mind for a while. We invite you to come explore today.

Hood Avenue Art Gallery is located at 357 W. Hood Avenue/220 Pine Street, Suite #103, Sisters.

