Invitation to Students to Enter the Waterston Student Essay Competition

The submission deadline for the Waterston Student Essay Competition is fast-approaching on May 1. The Student Prize comes with a cash prize and interaction with an amazing writing community. Submissions should be nonfiction prose addressing any aspect of the High Desert. The competition is open to all high school-age students (grades 9-12), 18 years old or younger, who reside in Crook, Deschutes, Harney, Jefferson or Lake counties. Public school, private school and home-schooled students are eligible.

The Waterston Student Essay Competition launched last year. We were blown away by the quality of submissions and the new light young voices brought to the High Desert landscape. The winner was Al Lehto from Redmond Proficiency Academy — you can read more about them at highdesertmuseum.org/waterston-student-prize.

Submissions are accepted through May 1, 2021 at 11:59pm and can be emailed directly to waterston@highdesertmuseum.org. All details and instructions can be found at highdesertmuseum.org/waterston-student-prize.

