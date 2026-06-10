Music on the Green at American Legion Park

Grab a blanket, bring your lawn chairs and introduce your family to an evening that really highlights why so many people enjoy visiting and living in Redmond. More than just music, you’ll enjoy tasty local food, drinks, desserts as well as craft vendors. This fun family block party atmosphere has plenty of things to do with the kids and is one of the longest-running community festivals in Central Oregon. Concerts are on alternating Wednesday evenings starting at 5:30pm.

Interested in having your business participate? Vendor booths are still available! Be sure to sign up early, as some vendor selections are almost sold out!

visitredmondoregon.com/event