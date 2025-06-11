Sunriver Quilt Show & Sale

Each summer on the first Saturday in August, over 100 brightly colored quilts go on display in The Village at Sunriver. The 37th Sunriver Quilt Show and Sale on Saturday, August 2, is presented by the members of the Mountain Meadow Quilters (MMQ).

MMQ consists of approximately 80 quilters who meet twice a month to share their love of quilts and quilting. The quilts displayed in the show are made by members of MMQ and cover a wide spectrum in color and style, from traditional to modern quilting. Some of these quilts will be available for sale.

This year our featured quilter will be Nancy Fischer. There will be a Mercantile of handcrafted items made by MMQ members including potholders, tote bags, table runners, and small quilts. In addition to the Mercantile, the Thrifty Quilter will also be selling gently used quilting supplies, books, magazines, kits, and fabric. The sale of these items supports our community quilts program and educational opportunities for MMQ members. It is never too early to do your holiday shopping!

Admission is free and hours are from 9am-4pm. For a sneak peak, small quilts are on display inside the shops in The Village at Sunriver during July with large quilts decorating the outside during the August 2 event.

mountainmeadowquilters.org