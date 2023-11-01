Nancy McGrath Green Gallery Celebrates First Year

(Artwork courtesy of Nancy McGrath Green Gallery)

In celebration of the end of its first year of exhibiting fine art, featuring work by artists throughout Central Oregon, the Nancy McGrath Green Gallery, located in the Sunriver Christian Fellowship Church, is presenting an all-church member show for the months of November and December.

This winter event, titled, Sharing our Joy, will feature an array of beautiful artwork created by artists, including paintings, quilts, photographs, wood carvings, calligraphic poems, greeting cards, stage design, handcrafted jewelry and, even painted rocks!

There will be a community reception on Friday, November 3, from 4-6pm. Refreshments will be served. We hope that you’ll join us in celebration. You may discover that one of your neighbors is a talented artist!

The Nancy McGrath Green Gallery is open for viewing Monday through Friday from 2-4pm and Sundays, following church services from 12-1pm. The gallery is located inside Sunriver Christian Fellowship Church, 18139 Cottonwood Road, Sunriver.

