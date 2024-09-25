Theatre Returns to Maragas Winery

Maragas Winery continues its 2024 season of theatrical performances with: Washington Iriving’s The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. A candlelit dramatic recitation of the classic American tale in its entirety. Enjoy the harvest setting in the heart of the winemaking season at Central Oregon’s founding vineyard and estate winery.

Not familiar with the performance, read on!

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow by Washington Irving, performed by candlelight in its entirety by actor and orator Alastair Morley Jaques.

The story follows the newly appointed schoolmaster of Sleepy Hollow, Ichabod Crane. One dreary autumn night, Ichabod hears the tale of a ghost of a decapitated Hessian soldier doomed to roam the nearby countryside with a Jack-o-lantern for a head! Later, devastated after a failed marriage proposal, Ichabod experiences the phantom first hand when he’s knocked off his horse by a flaming pumpkin. The notorious ghost known as The Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow is no children’s myth!

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow was first published in 1820 and, along with Rip Van Winkle, and is one of the first examples of enduring American fiction.

Alastair Morley Jaques is an actor, orator and sexton who lives in a church bell tower in Portland, Oregon. He is known for his portrayals of Edgar Allan Poe over the past decade and his many appearances in Shakespeare’s plays all across the Pacific Northwest.

The dramatic recitation lasts 75 minutes without an intermission.

21 and over.

Doors open at 6pm.

Show starts at 7pm.

Beverages and appetizers available for purchase.

Tickets are $25. Wine club members $20. Not a member? Join the club.

Tickets are nonrefundable. Purchased tickets are paperless and will be will called at the door.

