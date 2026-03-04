Introducing the 2026 BendFilm Gala Auction!

Our auction site is now live on GalaBid! Browse through our gala items right from your phone or computer and start making bids today. Check out a few of the packages below!

BendFilm Gala Live Auction

Our live auction features three luxury vacations. Whether you want to travel across the globe or have a staycation here in Bend, this live auction has an option for you.

With our Bali’s Exotic Indonesian Exchange, travel to the coastal town of Amed, Bali for a luxurious seven-night stay for two in the intimate Golden Buddha resort. Immerse all your senses in Indonesian culture by enjoying a full-body Balinese massage, a special Balinese dinner prepared just for you, and your choice of local activities. Nestled in a lush, rural setting, and just steps away from the sea, your private cottage is maintained by your own Balinese staff, which includes housekeeping, room service, and an attentive concierge who will make you feel right at home. The Palm Springs Golf Getaway offers a luxury resort stay and golf excursion. Stay at the breathtaking Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa and play their famous Pete Dye-designed golf course. Unwind from a day of golf with the resort’s outdoor pool and hot tub, craft cocktails, and spa sauna,. Then head on over to Mission Hills Country Club and select a round of golf on one of their three award-winning courses. Witness the beauty of the Coachella Valley, as you follow in the footsteps of world-class players and Hall of Famers. Spend a luxury vacation right here in Bend with the Downtown Staycation. Enjoy a 2-night stay at The Westman, Bend’s newest boutique hotel. Set inside the city’s historic Old Post Office, The Westman provides a luxury stay in the heart of Downtown Bend. After a day walking around the town, spend some time relaxing in the hotel’s heated soaking pool, having a drink at the hotel cocktail bar, or lounging around their outdoor fire pits.

While you may browse through these items on GalaBid, in order to bid in the live auction you must attend the Gala on March 15.

Shop the Silent Auction

Our silent auction boasts a wide variety of packages, including local outdoor excursions, arts festivals, wine tastings, air travel, wellness experiences, staycations, movie tickets, and more unforgettable items. Whether you’re looking for a weekend outing with friends or a travel escape from Bend, we’ve got you covered. Starting today, anyone can place a bid on our silent auction items, regardless of attendance to the Gala. The auction will close on March 16.

Curious about what we’ve got? You can browse through our items with no registrations or commitments. You will only be prompted to register if you place a bid.

Purchase an Oscar Prediction Ballot

Put your Oscar predictions to the test with our Oscar Ballot Prediction Contest. Fill out a ballot with all your predicted award show winners and see how your guesses stack up against your friends. Guess wisely, as the person with the highest prediction accuracy by the end of the awards show night will receive ten free movie tickets to the Tin Pan Theater!

This is a digital contest, meaning you do not have to attend our in-person Gala to participate. We will email digital ballots out on March 8 and they must be submitted by 5pm on March 15.

