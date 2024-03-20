Introduction to Contemporary Realist David Kreitzer — Kreitzer Gallery & Studio

(Elders of Cairo, oil on canvas, 30×40 by David Kreitzer)

American artist David Kreitzer, who is celebrating his 58th Year as a professional artist enjoyed sold out shows with Maxwell Galleries in San Francisco. David paints healing images in a variety of subjects in watercolor and oil, including stunning Central Oregon landscapes, California oak hills and vineyards, “Nishigoi” koi images from the historic Paso Robles Inn koi ponds, New York Café mornings, figures, and Wagner Ring Cycle fantasy images.

A Contemporary Realist, David Kreitzer paints in the tradition of the old masters, and is known for his raking and gloaming light and water paintings. Kreitzer has an impressive body of work. He executed two covers for Atlantic Magazine, and was the featured artist in both the American Artist Magazine and the book The Sacred Landscape. He has been listed for many years in Who’s Who in American Art, Who’s Who in California, and Who’s Who in America. His Tristan and Isolde and Siegfried posters, commissioned by Seattle Opera in 1981, are still collected worldwide. With collectors including Michael Douglas, Mary Tyler Moore, the Howard Ahmansons, Robert Takken and the Hind Foundation, among others, Kreitzer’s lauded paintings and prints are sought after and are amongst reviews and collections extending far beyond the central coast.

The San Francisco Chronicle’s Thomas Albright, in his review of David Kreitzer’s first solo exhibit at Maxwell Galleries in San Francisco, stated that “Kreitzer demonstrates how much poetic intensity the old tradition can still contain.”

Join me at the Kreitzer Art Gallery and Studio, 20214 Archie Briggs Road in Bend.

“I’ve been a professional artist for over 55 years — starting out in Maxwell Galleries in San Francisco in the ‘60’s.

“The essence of my life is drawing and painting, which is why I enjoy working day and night to create compelling oils and watercolors that can last a lifetime or more!

“I paint only beautiful images in the tradition of academy masterworks. My art exudes positive vibrations to help people meditate and feel their healing powers, as only original artworks inspired by Love can achieve.

“Bountifully filled with oil and watercolor paintings, sketchbooks, posters and drawings, I invite you to experience another realm, right here in my studio, among my meditative and compelling work.

“I’m looking forward to meeting you!”

~ David Kreitzer

David shows in Sunriver’s Betty Gray Gallery July through September. Kreitzer Gallery open Friday through Sunday, forever.

“In the tradition of Turner and Cezanne, painter David Kreitzer’s love of nature propels him to create exquisitely detailed, mood-invoking and stunning oil and watercolor Water, Landscapes, Figure, Fantasy, Nishigoi Koi, Wine Country, Still Life, Mid-West Heritage, and Floral studies.” ~ Thomas Albright, San Francisco Chronicle

kreitzerart.com