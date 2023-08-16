Upcoming Exhibition at Scalehouse ~ Teafly

(Graphic courtesy of Scalehouse)

(Opening first friday! 9/1)

September 1-October 28, 2023

Little By Little: Building Community Through Art

Teafly will exhibit a collection of their work from the last 20 years of living and working in Bend. It will include large scale versions of Source covers, their pieces My Body Is Not A Democracy and Act of Love— both of which have gone viral on the internet. They will also exhibit new work, including large prints of illustrations from their new book So, You Have A Little Brain Cloud: A Beginner’s Guide To Living With Mental Illness which will be released in conjunction with this show.

About Teafly:

Teafly Peterson landed in Bend when their van broke down in the fall of 2003. They moved in with their brother and sister-in-law, thinking they would hit the road the following summer. By the time that came around, they were so enchanted by the trees, the lakes and the Bend community — they decided to stay.

Teafly works in a variety of mediums- illustration, graphic design, filmmaking and performance. They are a writer, a photographer, a poet and a performance artist. Often they collaborate in their work with local non-profits to engage the community through Art. Past projects include the Earth Guardians, 8-foot puppets built with The Environmental Center to help teach children about land stewardship. In 2008, they created a 52-piece movable portrait series of the LGBTQIA2+ community in collaboration with The Human Dignity Coalition to showcase in businesses that supported marriage equality. Their illustrations have been featured on the cover of The Source Weekly, Cascade A&E and in Bend Magazine.

scalehouse.org/artist-teafly