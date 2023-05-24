Ovation Performing Arts Presents Anastasia! at Ridgeview High

(Photo courtesy of OPA)

Ovation Performing Arts (OPA) presents Anastasia at the Ridgeview High School auditorium with weekend performances beginning May 27-28, and June 2-4, at 6:30pm, with a Saturday and Sunday matinee as well.

Based on the Tony Award–winning Broadway masterpiece from Terrence McNally, Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, Anastasia tells an “emotionally rich” and “exhilarating” tale of courage and self-discovery with the iconic 1997 film songs like Once Upon a December and Rumor in St. Petersburg along with many new Broadway additions.

With dashing, roguish con man, Dimitri and happy-go-lucky former aristocrat, Vlad, the young amnesiac “Anya” flees a fallen Russian Empire for 1920’s Paris on a quest for identity, family, and love. Featuring live orchestra, rich cultural immersions into Soviet Russia and a burgeoning Europe, OPA invites you to come and experience an unforgettable “Journey to the Past”.

OPA’s production features Katy Johnson as Anya, Jacob Michael as Dimitri, and Vlad performed by Matthew Hinton who shares: “Anastasia combines stellar vocals and engaging choreography to capture the hearts and minds of its audience. The making of this show has been a whirlwind of hard work and fun and I am so grateful to have been a part of it.”

“Anastasia is a community collaboration on a grand scale spanning from Sunriver to Culver, Prineville, and Sisters, combining home school actors with high school orchestra, ages 7 to 19”, notes Director Jonathan Shepard. “Theatre is life for these kids.…The most exciting part is that no one really knows exactly what it is all going to become until the very end. We get to discover that with our audience.”

Tickets are on sale online and for cash only at the door. General admission tickets are $14 in advance, and a four-pack ticket is $48. For more information about ticket sales and show times visit: ovationpa.com/anastasia.

About OPA:

Established in 2017, Ovation Performing Arts, LLC is a 510(c)(3) non-profit organization. Originally founded by Rebecca Locklear as “Central Oregon Homeschool Choir” then expanding into “History Performers,” Ovation Performing Arts continues an over twenty-year legacy of serving Christ and families with choirs, acting, dance classes, and theatrical productions.

ovationpa.com