Jackalope Jamboree 2024 Announces Full Lineup Coming To Pendleton, Oregon, June 27-29

Three-Day Americana And Country Music Festival Features Performances From Charley Crockett, Randy Rogers Band, Mike and the Moonpies, Kaitlin Butts, Jason Boland & The Stragglers And More

Jackalope Jamboree has announced its full lineup scheduled for June 27-29, 2024 at the historic Happy Canyon Arena in Pendleton, Oregon. Celebrating its fifth anniversary, the three-day festival boasts an expanded lineup of established and emerging Americana and country artists including Charley Crockett, Randy Rogers Band, Mike and the Moonpies, Kaitlin Butts, Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Bella White, Joshua Ray Walker, Cody Canada & The Departed, Vandoliers, Cat Clyde and more. Next year, Jackalope Jamboree is adding a third stage (Queens Barn Stage) as well as daily yoga sessions from world renowned Acosia Red Elk. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 15 at 12pm PST and can be purchased here.

Jackalope Jamboree will also host daily pre-party and after-party performances downtown at Great Pacific and on Main Street outside of the Rainbow Café. All shows are free to the public.

“We are incredibly excited for this year’s lineup,” says festival co-founder Chad Colwell. “Top to bottom, from our headliners to our opening acts, this might be our best lineup yet. We are already counting down the days till we get to see everyone back in Pendleton and Happy Canyon in June for another year of great music. Jackalope!”

Known for its legendary Pendleton Round-Up rodeo and the iconic Pendleton Woolen Mills, the city is located in the foothills of the Blue Mountains in Eastern Oregon. Pendleton, whose motto is “the real West,” is a town where the best of western tradition and heritage lives on. The community is a sportsman’s paradise and offers festival attendees a vast range of outdoor activities such as fishing, cycling, hiking, hunting, golfing and more.

Independently owned and operated, Jackalope Jamboree is a community-inclusive event for music fans of all ages. Food vendors will be on-site with vegetarian options. Craft beer sponsor pFriem Family Brewers will offer their beverages available for purchase. In addition, there will be domestic beer and local wine available. Spectators can also shop local merchant booths for a large selection of clothing, jewelry, art and more.

Jackalope Jamboree 2024 Full Line-Up

Mike and the Moonpies

Charley Crockett

Randy Rogers Band

Joshua Ray Walker

Kaitlin Butts

Jason Boland & the Stragglers

Vandoliers

Pony Bradshaw

Cody Canada & The Departed

Jade Jackson

Cat Clyde

Bella White

IV and the Strange Band

Samantha Crain

Colby Acuff

Smoker Dad

Two Runner

Emily Nenni

Buffalo Kin

Aaron McDonnell

Evan Redsky

The Droptines

Lance Roark

Logan Ryan Band

James Dean Kindle & His Country Combo

Mac Cornish

Alison Self and the Lonesome Lows

Ellis Bullard

William Surly & The Barroom Gospel Band

Slapjack Casualty

Jeremy James Meyer

Josh Crutchmer

Our Songs Are Alive

Presley Haile

Acosia Red Elk

jackalopejamboree.com