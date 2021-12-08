Joel Chadd Prepares to Release Debut Solo Album Ghost of You

(Joel Chadd. (Inset) Ghost of You. Album cover art by Sheila Dunn, photo courtesy of Joel Chadd)

Joel Chadd writes and plays songs that are brutally honest and open-hearted. His themes are universal, but the songs feel as if they were written just for you. His melodies dance between soulful vocals and passionate guitar playing, drawing the listener ever-so-close.

“I have given myself to these songs entirely, pouring my heart and soul into them time and time again,” said Joel. “They are the raw and unhidden truths of my last two years and all that I have faced in that time. From finding a love that I never knew could exist, to searching for an understanding and view through the lens of grief, as my mother passed away. These melodies and words have washed over me again and again, guiding me through my darkest hours and providing me with the light of hope. They are the reflection of this time where love and loss, beauty and pain, have all lived so closely together.”

That truth is echoed throughout these songs as the album took shape, transforming from an acoustic guitar and voice, to a full band sound. The record is weaved together by intimate “ballad-like” folk songs, shifting gears into the electric and passion filled rock-band performances. Ghost of You is brutally honest, open hearted and does not shy away from the human emotions that we all navigate in this lifetime.

Born into a music-filled household in Corvallis, Oregon, he has been creating and playing music as a singer songwriter for the last decade. Joel’s songwriting is a pursuit to understand and process the innermost feelings of joy and sorrow. It is an opportunity to bridge gaps, to bring others together and to connect with his own community and the world around him. His commitment to songwriting and music is ultimately a commitment to himself to slow down, pay attention to what matters in his life and to weave those lessons into songs that allow both him and the listener to heal and grow. These are songs that explore the full range of human emotions we all navigate.

Joel is releasing his debut solo album under the record label Dutch Records, based in Portland. He has recorded this album in Bend at Parkway Sounds Studio, and is looking to get the word out by sharing his Kickstarter Campaign. “This has been a huge effort by so many talented artists all across Oregon and including my wife Sheila Dunn who painted the album artwork.”

You can find out more about Joel Chadd’s work at his website (joelchaddmusic.com), and check out his Kickstarter Campaign.

