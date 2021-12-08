Night at the Museum & More

(Graphic | Courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Discover the warmth of the High Desert Museum galleries after hours! Make the Museum’s Winter Nights part of your season as we open our doors every Thursday from 4-8pm.

Find inspiration in Carrying Messages: Native Runners, Ancestral Homelands and Awakening. Get lost in art and science coming together in X-Ray Vision: Fish Inside Out. Enjoy a safe night out as you explore your favorite corners of the Museum.

(Outdoor exhibitions will be closed during Winter Nights.)

Winter Nights

Thursdays through February 24

4-8pm

Adults $10, children ages 3-12 $6

Warm Yourself at The Miller Ranch

Winter can be a cold, dark time in the High Desert. Warm it up with Winter Festivities with the Millers this Saturday, December 11 from 11am-3pm.

Learn what goes into getting ready for winter on a homestead. The Millers will share how they keep the cabin cozy during the winter months, including sharing a recipe to make at home.

Winter Festivities with The Millers

Saturday, December 11

11am-3pm

FREE with Museum admission

Every Gift Makes an Impact

Donate to the High Desert Museum today and you’ll get a pint of brew from our friends at Silver Moon Brewing!

Your gift this week through Central Oregon Gives from The Source Weekly earns you a free pint of beer and 15 percent off an in-store purchase at Fjällräven. PLUS you’ll be entered to win a pair of trousers from Fjällräven valued up to $225. Fancy pants!

Educational programs, access programs and wildlife care all get a boost when you donate to the High Desert Museum. Every gift makes an impact!

