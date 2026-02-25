Join the Folk Arts Circle!

(Photo courtesy of SFF Presents)

You’re invited to become a valued partner of SFF Presents and help expand accessibility to music and arts programming in Central Oregon through our donor program, the Sisters Folk Arts Circle!

When you donate monthly, quarterly, or annually, you provide critical support to our mission. As a token of our appreciation, each annual giving level of $50 and up includes perks!

What Does My Donation Support?

Beyond delivering world-class live music experiences, we work year-round to support educational outreach and music & arts programming. We partner with local schools, community members, and artists to build these programs and foster a sense of connection grounded in collective creativity. SFF Presents supports:

The Americana Project class at SHS

The Luthier (guitar building) Program at SHS

The after-school Creativity Club at SMS

The Outlaw Strings Club at SMS

Summer Creativity Camps at Sisters Art Works

Scholarships to graduating seniors at SHS

PLUS, pay-what-you-can pricing for our adult music and art programs.

Folk Arts Circle Perks:

PATRON: With an annual donation of $500, you officially join the Sisters Folk Arts Circle and gain access to not one but THREE private parties, complete with exclusive performances from festival artists! Bring a spouse, family member, or pal and join us.

BOOSTER: With an annual donation of $150, you get early access to purchase tickets to all SFF Presents events, including festivals. (No more waiting by your computer, hoping to snag one of those 500 coveted discounted SFF tickets!)

FAN: Dip your toe in the water with a $50 donation and receive a collector’s pack of SFF Notecards featuring iconic poster images by Dennis McGregor.

Upcoming Events:

March 5:

David Wilcox with Justin Farren

June 26 & 27:

4th Annual Big Ponderoo

sffpresents.org