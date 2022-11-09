Updates from Painted Sky Center for the Arts

Proceeds to benefit Painted Sky Center for the Arts programming, scholarships and operations.
If you are interested in becoming a sponsor of the First Annual Deck the Halls Gala, email paintedskycenter@gmail.com.
- $500 donation gets two free tickets to the event and a listing in the program.
- $1,000 donation gets the above, plus an announcement of thanks during the event.
- $5,000 donation gets six tickets, an announcement, a listing, and a post on social media.
paintedskycenter.com • 541-575-1335 • paintedskycenter@gmail.com