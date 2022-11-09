A&E Weekly
0

Updates from Painted Sky Center for the Arts

By

Proceeds to benefit Painted Sky Center for the Arts programming, scholarships and operations.

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor of the First Annual Deck the Halls Gala, email paintedskycenter@gmail.com.

  • $500 donation gets two free tickets to the event and a listing in the program.
  • $1,000 donation gets the above, plus an announcement of thanks during the event.
  • $5,000 donation gets six tickets, an announcement, a listing, and a post on social media.

paintedskycenter.com • 541-575-1335 • paintedskycenter@gmail.com

