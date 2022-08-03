OZ Auditions for the Sunriver Stars

The Sunriver Stars is holding auditions for the main speaking roles for teens and adults for its upcoming production of OZ on Tuesday, August 9.

Auditions will be in Room 208 on the second floor of Village Properties in the Sunriver Business Park (56835 Venture Lane, Sunriver OR 97707).

Auditions begin at 6pm. Visit their website for details on the available parts and the songs being used in the show.

Younger actors (fourth grade or older) will be considered for the ‘Dorothy’ part if the actor can do the following:

Memorize 250+ lines

Sing

Take direction

Attend all rehearsals (three times a week beginning August 10)

Come try out for this fun production which combines the skills of our adult actors with the STARS Kids Drama Camp!

