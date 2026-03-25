Join Us This Spring for Maestro Gesme’s Final Concerts

(Photo courtesy of Central Oregon Symphony)

Announcing our Spring Concerts

Chamber Concerts and Spring Concert Series

It’s not too late to become a member and reserve your tickets for the remainder of our spring concerts as we celebrate Maestro Gesme in his final season with the Central Oregon Symphony.

You won’t want to miss our Chamber Concert in April or our Spring Concert Series in May. You can find more information below.

The Central Oregon Symphony presents our annual Donors’ Chamber Concert for the 2025-2026 Season on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at 7:30pm and Sunday, April 12, 2026, at 2pm in the Mountain View High School Auditorium.

Chamber Concert Information

The Central Oregon Chamber Orchestra, an ensemble drawn from the musicians of the Central Oregon Symphony, presents an engaging program spanning the Baroque, Classical, and contemporary eras. The concert will feature Arcangelo Corelli’s Concerto Grosso, Op. 6 No. 4, Serge Prokofiev’s spirited Classical Symphony, and Franz Joseph Haydn’s beloved Symphony No. 101, The Clock.

The program will also feature mezzo-soprano Charlene Chi, performing Celestial Threads by composer Chris Thomas. This evocative work was commissioned especially for Chi to perform at this concert, marking a special collaboration between composer and soloist.

Charlene Chi, originally from Toronto, is an acclaimed performer of operatic, chamber, and concert repertoire with appearances across North America, Europe, and South Korea. She has soloed with the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra and the Seattle Chamber Orchestra and has performed in Rome’s Basilica di Santa Maria del Popolo, among many other distinguished venues.

Saturday, April 11 | 7:30pm

Sunday, April 12 | 2pm

Spring Concert Series Information:

Join us for Maestro Gesme’s final concert series with the Central Oregon Symphony — an unforgettable “Orchestra Showcase” that pays tribute to his artistic legacy through a richly varied program spanning dramatic opera, heartfelt reflection, folk-inspired dance, and vivid orchestral color.

La forza del destino Overture by Giuseppe Verdi opens with gripping drama and sweeping lyricism, setting the stage for the emotional intensity of his opera.

In contrast, Elegy for Strings, Harp, Timpani, and French Horns by Jonathan Leshnoff offers a contemporary and deeply moving meditation on loss and memory.

Norwegian Dances, Op. 35 by Edvard Grieg brings lively charm and folk flavor, while Dance of the Hours by Amilcare Ponchielli sparkles with elegance and wit.

The program concludes with Pines of Rome by Ottorino Respighi, a thrilling sonic journey through the Eternal City, rich with color and grandeur.

Spring Concert Series:

Saturday, May 16 | 2pm

Saturday, May 16 | 7:30pm

Sunday, May 17 | 2pm

All concerts will take place at the Mountain View High School Auditorium.

Please contact the Central Oregon Symphony Association office at 541-317-3941 or info@cosymphony.com with any questions or for more information.

See you at the Symphony!

cosymphony.com