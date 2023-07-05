July First Friday Gallery Events & Exhibit Openings in Redmond

Arome

432 SW Sixth St.

541-527-4727 • aromekitchen.com

Scott Larson discovered the enjoyment of creating art later in life, using the GI Bill to earn an associate’s degree in fine arts. Scott uses different mediums and finds contentment in the creative process. He is drawn to the abstract. Connie Soballe, encouraged by her grandchildren, began to experiment with pyrography. She eventually combined watercolor with pyrography to explore nature and then started FireColor Designs. Laura Fouts is a pastel artist who specializes in the landscapes of Central Oregon. However, Laura will tackle anything when inspired to do so.

Art & Music

232 SW Fifth St.

541-527-4426 • artandmusic.com

K.C. Snider works in oils and mixed media. She specializes in wildlife and western art.

Cares & Whoas

436 SW Sixth St.

916-354-2119 • caresandwhoas.com

Terri Dill-Simpson is moved by nature and color. If she can’t get to her paper and palette, she is daydreaming about what she could create. She finds that art fills her life with pleasure, even during tough times.

Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty

535 SW Sixth St

541-383-7600 • cascadehassonsir.com

Jay Lowndes is a wood-workers specializing in charcuterie and cutting boards, coasters and Lazy Susan’s, small furniture and frames. After 30 years as a high-school educator, his life-long dream of spending more time in the wood-shop has come to fruition. Custom orders are welcome. Bill Hunt is a wood-carver who repurposes 100-year-old cedar fence posts into duck decoys and owls. Using pinion pine from Colorado and juniper from Central Oregon, Bill carves families of quail that delight the beholder. Trenton Bahr’s portraits are shared in homes throughout the world. He was awarded America’s Premier Expert in Portraiture. He is known nationally as a master for his family, high school senior and canine portraits as well as being an educator and author.

Desert Prarie Boutique

404 SW Sixth St., Ste 100

541-527-1887 • desertprairie.com

Diana Krugle is an oil painter, white charcoal artist and a jewelry maker. She also will do custom commissions.

Earth’s Art

612 SW Fifth St.

541-527-1136 • earthsart.net

Danica Curtwright creates one-of-a-kind glass-blown jewelry created with a torch, the ancient Venetian method of melting glass.

Eqwine Wine

218 SW Fourth St

541-527-4419 • eqwine-wine.com

Marie Carmean works with oil on canvas. Her paintings are inspired by the beauty of the natural landscape, old barns and livestock.

Grace & Hammer Pizzeria

641 SW Cascade Ave.

541-668-6684 • graceandhammer.com

Debra Higgs was an oil painter for over 50 years until she recently discovered fluid art and was hooked. Fluid art is challenging and rewarding, as you never really know how your piece will turn out, which is what makes the process so intriguing. Katie Harris is a fused glass artist who creates beautiful pieces that are both functional and artistic.

Harcourts The Garner Group Real Estate

444 SW Sixth St

541-383-4360 • thegarnergroup.com

Toni Morgan paints her imagination on wooden boxes, birdhouses, and furniture in the brightest colors she can find. She also paints with oil on canvas the places she’s been in her many travels. Judd Rook is a photographer in search of the subtle voice within the diverse harmonies of the natural world. When found, the voice invites the viewer to immerse themselves in a world of beauty and wonder. Karin Harris works in watercolors, capturing the ‘love of light’ in landscapes and botanicals.

High Desert Florals

231 SW Sixth St.

541-923-3977 • highdesertflorals.com

Susan Lees creates beautiful westerns and wildlife art.

High Desert Music Hall

818 SW Forest Ave.

541-527-1387 • highdesertmusichall.com

Carol Picknell loves to paint plein air landscapes, florals and portraits. Janet Kilgore is a self-taught artist who loves painting trees, flowers and animals with a whimsical flair. She specializes in painting pet portraits.

SCP Redmond Hotel

521 SW Sixth Street

541-508-7600 • scphotel.com/redmond

Julie Miller’s paintings and drawings are done in various media from acrylics, watercolors, graphite, colored pencil and pen and ink. Although she loves horses, she also will do an occasional dog, landscapes, wildlife and birds. Jackie Petrovic has always been a fan of modern folk and pop art. As a self-taught artist, she leans toward this style and enjoys creating unique images via colorful art that merges culture and humor. Bill Lind specializes in wood-turning, creating decorative and utilitarian bowls and hollow vessels from locally sourced wood. Gary McPherson works in oils and watercolors. He loves capturing the beauty of nature, whether it is in the face of a child or the beauty of a waterfall.