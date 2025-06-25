June 26 Proclaimed KPOV Day by the City of Bend

The City of Bend has officially proclaimed June 26, 2025 as KPOV 88.9FM Day in recognition of the station’s 20 years of service to Central Oregon. Mayor Melanie Kebler and the Bend City Council issued the proclamation to honor KPOV’s continuing commitment to providing local, non-commercial community radio that informs, entertains and connects.

June 26, 2025 marks the 20th anniversary of the first broadcast of KPOV 88.9FM. The recognition of KPOV Day emphasizes the importance of the community radio station as a vital resource of news, entertainment and connection for the people of Central Oregon.

“This proclamation from the City of Bend means so much to everyone at KPOV,” said Linda Orcelletto, executive director of the station. “Our founders created a voice for the entire community and that mission remains just as true today. We are deeply honored and more committed than ever to serving C.O. with grassroots radio.”

In addition to KPOV 88.9FM Day, the station will host a birthday celebration on June 26 at 6pm at Silver Moon Brew Pub on Greenwood Ave. The event is free and open to the public. Festivities will include live music, a history exhibit, silent auction, short program featuring stories from KPOV’s founders and volunteers and the official tapping of POV IPA in partnership with Silver Moon Brewing.

KPOV invites all Bend residents to ‘turn on, tune in and celebrate’ the power of community radio on this special day.

KPOV High Desert Community Radio, located at 501 NW Bond Street in Bend, has been broadcasting since June 26, 2005 and is celebrating 20 years on the air. As a listener-supported and volunteer-powered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, KPOV is committed to building community through inclusive, locally produced radio that informs, entertains and inspires. KPOV broadcasts on 88.9 FM from its studio in Bend, on the app and streams live at kpov.org.