Trey Songz to Perform at Bi-Mart Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo August 2

The Bi-Mart Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo, in partnership with Indian Head Casino, announces that Grammy-nominated R&B artist Trey Songz will replace Tyga and perform live on Saturday, August 2 as part of the 2025 Kendall Toyota of Bend FREE Summer Concert Series.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Tyga will no longer be able to perform but we’re excited to welcome Trey Songz as his replacement,” said Geoff Hinds, Director of the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. “Trey’s dynamic energy and strong fan connection make him a great addition to this year’s star-studded concert series.”

Trey Songz has sold 45 million records and has over 60 million followers across his social media platforms. Known for fan favorites like “Na Na,” “Bottoms Up” and “Say Aah,” his accolades include multiple BET Awards, American Music Award nominations and gold and platinum-certified singles.

The 2025 Kendall Toyota of Bend FREE Summer Concert Series also includes performances from Brothers Osborne, AWOLNATION, Diplo and La Original Banda El Limón. New this year, Nashville-based DJ Grant Fisher will kick off each night with a pre-show performance and return after the headliner for a post-show set.

General seating for all concerts is FREE with a paid fair admission ticket, thanks to the generous support of Kendall Toyota of Bend. General seating is on a first-come first-served basis and early arrival is recommended.

Fairgoers looking for an elevated experience can purchase VIP tickets for seats in a premium viewing area. There are a limited number of VIP tickets available for each show, which start as low as $10, plus fair admission.

About the Bi-Mart Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo:

The Bi-Mart Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo, presented by Indian Head Casino, is Oregon’s largest county fair, offering five days of action-packed entertainment, family fun, rodeo excitement and, of course, the Kendall Toyota of Bend FREE Summer Concert Series on the Bi-Mart Stage. Join us from Wednesday, July 30 to Sunday, August 3, 2025 for the Five Best Days of Summer!

deschutesfair.com