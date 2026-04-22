“Know Camp” This May with Deschutes Public Library

(Graphic courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

Calling all happy campers! Join Deschutes Public Library this May to celebrate “Know Camp” and discover something new. Learn about local fauna with wildlife stories, flora and food foraging in nature, and better birding field trips. Attend a lecture on companion planting and soil building, and hear about Oregon’s fire lookouts and nearby hikes. Teens can upgrade their glamping essentials with a personalized t-shirt pillow and attend a workshop on essential knot tying for outdoor adventures. All programs are free and open to the public. Programs marked with an asterisk (*) require registration.

Story Stones Workshop with Two Suns Art Studio*

Participants will paint smooth stones with simple pictures and symbols, then decorate a drawstring bag to keep them in. The finished stones can be used for storytelling while camping or gathered around the fire, helping spark imagination and shared stories. Registration required.

Saturday, May 2 • 9:30am • Two Suns Art Studio + Makerspace | 70 SW Century Dr., Bend

Bugs, Fish, Flies, and the Rivers Between

Join FlyCurious for a fun, beginner-friendly look at the hidden world beneath our rivers — where aquatic insects and other tiny critters shape the entire ecosystem. Learn what our native fish eat, why these invertebrates matter, and how anglers imitate them with hand-tied flies.

Monday, May 4 • 6pm • Redmond Library | 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond

Wild Food and Self-Sufficiency: Modern Practical Foundations*

Learn about wild food foraging and practical skills that support resilience. This educational seminar introduces the foundations of wild food foraging and everyday self-sufficiency, with a focus on local plants, seasonal awareness, and practical skills that support resilience and independence. Registration required for Bend event.

Recycle a T-shirt Into a Camp Pillow*

Do you have a cute graphic tee that you still love but don’t wear anymore? Let’s recycle it into a cute pillow that’s perfect to take on those camping trips. This workshop will cover basic sewing machine skills and show you how to transform a simple T-shirt into a comfy pillow. Intended for teens ages 13-18. Registration required.

Friday, May 8 • 3pm • Redmond Library | 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond

Stories and Owl Pellet Dissection with Think Wild

Get into summer camp mode by learning about owls. Join Think Wild for a rehabilitation story time followed by an owl pellet dissection — it’ll be a hoot. Intended for children ages 6-12, and children under 10 must be accompanied by a caregiver.

Saturday, May 9 • 10:30am • Sisters Library | 110 N Cedar St., Sisters

Understanding Wilderness Trail Permits

Confused about the system? Get answers from Forest Service staff. What is the value of wilderness and how do we manage and protect these special places? This presentation will take participants through a brief history of the Wilderness Act and the evolution of wilderness areas in Central Oregon.

More Accessible Mindful Birding*

Access the world of birding in a supportive environment. Bring a chair (camp or wheelchair) to join us for an easy 90-minute introduction to a practice often called “mindful birding.” No experience is necessary and all ability levels are welcome. Registration required.

Wednesday, May 13 • 1pm • Riley Ranch Preserve | 19975 Glen Vista Rd., Bend

Sunday, May 17 • 2pm • La Pine State Park | 15800 State Recreation Rd., La Pine

3D Paper Art*

Participants will explore the playful, theatrical spirit of camp while transforming flat paper into bold art that leans into exaggeration, color, and joyful excess. Staff will guide teens through shaping the snail’s sculptural form and crafting a rainbow shell that turns the final piece into a statement of pure camp flair. Intended for high-school-aged youth. Registration required.

Fitness Boot Camp for Every Body*

Join us for an energizing session focused on building lifelong health and wellness. We’ll start with a 10-minute fitness overview exploring why regular movement is key to longevity, vitality, and overall well-being. Then, we will dive into a 35-40-minute guided workout designed to get your heart rate going and those muscles moving — adaptations available for all fitness levels. Intended for participants ages 14+. Registration required.

Saturday, May 16 • 10am • Gym X | 2185 NE Second St., Ste. A & B, Bend

Companion Planting and Soil Basics

Learn simple practices on soil building, composting, and pairing crops. Healthy soil and smart plant partnerships are the foundation of every thriving garden. Join Shiv Shakti of Shakti Farm Design to learn the basics of soil building, composting, and how to pair crops through companion planting for resilience, productivity, and flavor.

Sunday, May 17 • 10am • Larkspur Community Center |1600 SE Reed Market Rd., Bend

Taller de Lámparas de Papel en Español*

Diseña tu propia linterna artística para guiarte en tus aventuras. Les invitamos a descubrir el arte de crear lámparas de papel, en este taller exploraremos cómo la luz, las formas y las transparencias de colores con papel celofán pueden transformarse en composiciones luminosas únicas. Se recomienda inscripción previa.

Domingo, 17 de mayo • 2pm • The Open Arts Center | 999 NE Second St., Bend

One-Pot Camp Meals*

Easy to cook and easy to clean are the tenets of camp cooking. In this class we’ll cover two of Janice’s go-to camp meals — one-pot Greek chicken quinoa salad and vegetarian Buddha bowls. Both of these recipes are packed with protein and veggies and are gluten-free with easy dairy-free and vegetarian adaptations. Registration required.

Monday, May 18 • 5:30pm • Arome | 432 SW Sixth St., Redmond

Skate Camp: All Abilities Flow Edition*

Experience an evening of inclusive skateboarding in a supportive setting. Join BoardHouse to get stoked, develop your skills, and build the confidence you need to take on your summer in style. Intended for beginner skaters and skaters with disabilities ages 13-21. Registration required.

Monday, May 18 • 5:30pm • Northpointe Park | 63856 Hunters Cir., Bend

Open Play Time: Camp Creativity

Drop in for some camp-inspired activities. A come-and-go event where school-age kids can explore, build, create, and move at their own pace. Each station is designed to keep kids engaged while helping them grow new skills.

Tuesday, May 19 • 3-4pm • Redmond Library | 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond

Campamento de Pausa y Reconexión en Español*

Desde su propia experiencia, Andrea Spencer hablará de cómo lo que vivimos como personas migrantes impacta en nuestro cuerpo y cómo el mindfulness y el yoga han sido herramientas de apoyo en su proceso. Realizaremos ejercicios conscientes y exploramos cómo integrarlos en actividades cotidianas como caminar, respirar y comer. Se recomienda inscripción previa.

lunes, 19 de mayo • 5pm • Redmond Library | 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond

Teen Open Mic Night at the OAC*

Calling all Central Oregon teens! Take the stage every third Thursday at the Open Arts Center for a night of creativity and community. Share your music, poetry, comedy, dance, or any other stage-worthy talent in a welcoming, supportive space. Intended for teens ages 13-18. Registration required.

Thursday, May 21 • 5pm • The Open Arts Center | 999 NE Second St., Bend

Three Essential Field Knots and Expedition Stories*

This workshop focuses on three essential knots for outdoor adventures: the Bowline, Alpine Butterfly, and Trucker’s Hitch. Participants will learn when and how to tie each knot, ensuring they are reliable and secure. The session also includes a photo talk about Jeska’s upcoming Arctic expedition and lessons from past expeditions, followed by a Q&A. Intended for ages 11+. Registration required.

Saturday, May 23 • 1:30pm • Larkspur Community Center |1600 SE Reed Market Rd., Bend

Pinch Pots with Camp Clay*

Come play with clay and discover the potential of pinch pots. Participants will learn this classic method of pinching and shaping clay to make a variety of forms. Pinch pots can be used for teacups, ring dishes, planters, salt dishes, and more. Intended for creators ages 14+. Registration required.

Sunday, May 24 • 12:30pm • Camp Clay | 147 NE Olney Ave., Bend

Hiking Oregon’s Fire Lookouts

For more than a century, fire lookouts have been an important tool to spot and report wildfires. Many of those lookouts are long-gone, but some that remain make for great hiking destinations. Learn more about the history of fire lookouts with Oregon native and author Cheryl Hill.

Saturday, May 30 • 3pm • Redmond Library | 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond

Sunday, May 31 • 11am • Rosie Bareis Community Campus | 1010 NW 14th St., Bend

People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats or auxiliary aids) should contact Liz Goodrich at lizg@deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.

deschuteslibrary.org