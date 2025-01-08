“Know Change” this January with Deschutes Public Library

(Graphic courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

This January, Deschutes Public Library invites you to embrace transformation with “Know Change” and rethink the status quo. Explore the complexities of early Central Oregon railroads and discover the essentials of numismatics. Learn how to use AI as a tool for enhancing your work and find out if your home qualifies for upgrades to lower home energy costs. Explore how civil rights challenges shaped Oregon’s Black community resilience and relax deeply with a sound bath. All programs are free and open to the public. Programs marked with an asterisk (*) require registration.

Plays Out Loud: Helen on Wheels with Cascades Theatrical Company

Dip a toe in the world of theater with a low-stress reading about a feisty old lady. Take on a character from the play and together we’ll read the script from start to finish.

Monday, January 6 • 5:30-7:30pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall St., Bend

Seasonal Cooking: Armenian Meatball Soup*

January is the best time to change up culinary routines and get cozy in the kitchen. In this hands-on class, learn to make a hearty Armenian meatball soup, perfect for a wintry gathering. Registration required. This event is full.

Monday, January 6 • 5:30pm Arome | 432 SW Sixth St., Redmond

Treasures in Your Pocket: An Intro to Numismatics

Discover the essentials of coin collecting in this informative session. Eric Holcomb has been a numismatist, primarily as a collector, for more than 50 years and will answer questions following the presentation.

Wednesday, January 8 • 4pm East Bend Library | 62080 Dean Swift Rd., Bend

The Prom Preview Night

On a mission to transform lives, Broadway’s brassiest stars join forces with a courageous girl and the town’s citizens; the result is love that brings them all together. First come, first served. Doors open at 7pm

Thursday, January 9 • 7:30pm Cascades Theatrical Company | 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend

Stories in the Garden at The Environmental Center*

Enjoy a story time and explore the Kansas Avenue Learning Garden at The Environmental Center to see how the garden changes throughout the year. This program is intended for children ages kindergarten and younger; all children must be accompanied by a caregiver. Registration required.

Friday, January 10 • 10:30am The Environmental Center | 16 NW Kansas Ave., Bend

Kids’ Math Night with Mathnasium

The Mathnasium of Bend team is providing free math assessments to check whether your child is meeting math standards and guidance on next steps. We’ll also have homework support, games, prizes, and snacks. This program is recommended for elementary and middle school-aged children; all children must be accompanied by a caregiver.

Friday, January 10 • 3pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall St., Bend

The Basics of AI and ChatGPT

Bring your laptop and learn the basics of AI literacy and familiarize you with the capabilities of ChatGPT in our ever-changing technological landscape. This program covers key topics such as prompt engineering, automation, and real-world use cases of AI. This program is recommended for ages 16+.

Tuesday, January 14 • 11am Sisters Library | 110 North Cedar St., Sisters

Thursday, January 16 • 2pm East Bend Library | 62080 Dean Swift Rd., Bend

Planetarium Exploration: The Changing of the Stars

Join the Sunriver Nature Center and Observatory for an interpreter-led tour to explore the constellations visible in our night sky, discuss how they change throughout the year, and learn about the planets of our solar system. This program is recommended for children ages 6 and up; all children must be accompanied by a caregiver.

Wednesday, January 15 • 1:30pm La Pine Library | 16425 First St., La Pine

Rails Across the High Desert: The Epic Race to Central Oregon

Central Oregon lacked railroad service until 1911, relying on horse-drawn wagons. Historian Jim Carroll explores the complexities surrounding the construction of two railroads and the competition to reach Central Oregon.

Friday, January 17 • 10am Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall St., Bend

Oregon’s Civil Rights Years: A Journey Toward Justice*

Explore how civil rights challenges shaped Oregon’s Black community resilience with Mariah Rocker with Oregon Black Pioneers. This presentation delves into how these hurdles shaped Oregon and how the Black community fought to overcome them.

Outdoor Adventures: Practicing Good Judgment*

Attend an interactive presentation to improve judgment for outdoor adventures. Author Wayne Horodowich reexamines the criteria and processes used when making decisions and leading groups. Registration required.

Wednesday, January 22 • 6pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall St., Bend

A Change in Perspective: Rethinking Dementia Care*

Whether you’re a caregiver, healthcare professional, or simply want to understand more about supporting those with dementia or Alzheimer’s, this session will offer valuable insights on innovative, compassionate care strategies. Registration required.

Thursday, January 23 • 10:30am Sisters Library | 110 North Cedar St., Sisters

Wine with Your Gyn: Menopause 101

Menopause is a transition most women will live through yet many cannot define it. Dr. Erin LeGrand and Dr. Sarah Hellmann provide scientific, evidence-based information about menopause and how women can safely manage the ways it impacts quality of life.

Thursday, January 23 • 6pm The Sanctuary Event Space at Testimony Wine Bar | 307 NW Sixth St., Redmond

Confidence Documentary Screening

Pause from the hustle and bustle of life and experience the depth and resilience that lives in our community. Local Journalist Bola Gbadebo shares her documentary that serves as a gentle reminder that we have more things in common than we do apart.

Sunday, January 26 • 3pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall St., Bend

Sound Yoga and Gong Bath Meditation

Relax deeply in this sound meditation and yogic movement session. The participant only needs to relax into letting go and the gongs do the rest of the work. Space is limited. First come, first served.

Monday, January 27 • 6pm High Desert Music Hall | 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond

For more information about these programs, please visit the library website at www.deschuteslibrary.org. People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats or auxiliary aides) should contact Liz Goodrich at lizg@deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.

deschuteslibrary.org