Bend’s Winter & Holiday Guide is Here

(Photo courtesy of Old Mill District)

Your Guide to Snow Much Fun

Discover the digital 2024/2025 Bend’s Winter Guide packed with

Holiday Happenings and things to do around town. From shopping to dining and outdoor adventures, it’s your go-to resource for a magical season.

Guides available at Old Mill District shops to help plan your perfect winter day.

View Guide

Ornaments that Give Back

This holiday season add a special touch to your tree with the

Lubbesmeyer Art Studio & Gallery 2024 collectible ornament “Snow Covered Boughs”. Each ceramic piece is hand-titled and signed capturing the beauty of winter in fiber art. Plus 5% of all sales support local nonprofits that

protect nature and nurture our community.

Celebrate the season with art that gives back.

Learn More

Pour It Forward

Va Piano Vineyards is making it easy to give back this holiday season.

Bring in a $100 donation to KIDS Center or Street Dog Hero and enjoy 50% off wine bottles all December.

Donate in person or over the phone.

Cheers to a season of giving and sipping.

View Wines

oldmilldistrict.com