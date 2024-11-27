Bend’s Winter & Holiday Guide is Here

(Photo courtesy of Old Mill District)
Your Guide to Snow Much Fun
Discover the digital 2024/2025 Bend’s Winter Guide packed with
Holiday Happenings and things to do around town. From shopping to dining and outdoor adventures, it’s your go-to resource for a magical season.
Guides available at Old Mill District shops to help plan your perfect winter day.
Ornaments that Give Back
This holiday season add a special touch to your tree with the
Lubbesmeyer Art Studio & Gallery 2024 collectible ornament “Snow Covered Boughs”. Each ceramic piece is hand-titled and signed capturing the beauty of winter in fiber art. Plus 5% of all sales support local nonprofits that
protect nature and nurture our community.
Celebrate the season with art that gives back.
Pour It Forward
Va Piano Vineyards is making it easy to give back this holiday season.
Bring in a $100 donation to KIDS Center or Street Dog Hero and enjoy 50% off wine bottles all December.
Donate in person or over the phone.
Cheers to a season of giving and sipping.