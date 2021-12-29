Visit Central Oregon Releases Official 2022 Central Oregon Travel Guide

(Photo | Courtesy of Visit Central Oregon)

From Outdoor Recreation to Arts & Entertainment, Travelers will Find Everything They Need to Inspire, Research & Plan the Perfect Central Oregon Getaway

As the travel world turns the page on 2021, Visit Central Oregon has unveiled its official 2022 Central Oregon Travel Guide. Available in printed and digital versions, the free 180-page guide provides a wealth of inspiration for potential visitors while celebrating Central Oregon’s abundant adventures, breathtaking beauty and cultural richness. Within its pages, travelers will find information about Central Oregon’s nine regions, content dedicated to Play, Taste, Relax and Stay categories, along with travel resources and features accompanied by awe-inspiring images.

According to a recent survey from Destination Analysts (The Impact of DMO Visitors Guides, November 4), destination visitor guides have a return of investment of $48:1 for every visitor guide distributed. Additionally, 74.8 percent of survey respondents indicated that the visitor guide was very important (25.6 percent) or important (49.3 percent) in making a decision to visit a particular destination.

“In an increasingly digital age, the latest research demonstrates strong decision-making influence and significant ROI for printed and online visitor guides such as the Central Oregon Travel Guide,” said Julia Theisen, CEO of Visit Central Oregon. “Central Oregon communities and businesses rely heavily on visitor spending year-round, and this guide is a valuable tool in helping travelers make informed choices not only about what destination to visit, but also about what to see, do and experience when they get here.”

According to Destination Analysts, visitor guides show perceived value across multiple generations, with the top three reasons for procuring a guide being to obtain general information about a destination, to use it for planning and booking a vacation and to inspire travel.

The guide’s release comes on the heels of Visit Central Oregon’s recent rebrand and the launch of a revamped visitcentraloregon.com website. The guide is available at no cost to anyone who requests a copy, and is also distributed at visitor centers and information kiosks throughout Oregon and Washington, at special events, in relocation packets, at regional and national tradeshows and to tour groups.

For more information about the 2022 Central Oregon Travel Guide, including an online order form or digital viewing/downloading, visit visitcentraloregon.com/request-visitor-guide.

visitcentraloregon.com • 800-800-8334