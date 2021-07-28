Know Strings this August with Deschutes Public Library

(Graphic | Courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

Get to “Know Strings” and be amazed at their versatility to thrum, move, weave and lasso. Learn about the craft of puppetry and make your own marionette creation. Watch an artist at work with a cornhusk weaving demonstration. Relax to a cellist performance and learn to make a tassel necklace. Wonder at the skilled movement of aerial silks and be regaled by the history of the Sisters Rodeo. All programs are free and open to the public. Programs marked with an asterisk (*) require registration.

Cello Performance – Tuesday, August 3 | Pre-recorded program

Enjoy the sounds of a distinguished cellist playing a selection of unaccompanied music from 20th century composers. With more than 20 years of instructing and performing experience, Travis Allen currently plays cello in the Sunriver Music Festival and Central Oregon Symphony, among others.

Tassel Necklace Take-and-Make Craft* – Wednesday, August 4 | Pre-recorded program

Get crafty with Community Librarian Julie Bowers as she demonstrates the technique to make a colorful tassel necklace on a mysteriously adjustable, clasp-free cord. Registration is required and supplies are limited.

Cornhusk Weaving Demonstration – Saturday, August 14 | Sisters Library

Enjoy the calming artistry of cornhusk weaving and basket making as local artist Kelli Palmer demonstrates weaving techniques passed down from her mother. Seating is limited and available on a first come, first served basis.

Sisters Rodeo: Past and Present – Tuesday, August 17 | Pre-recorded program

Hear the history of “The Biggest Little Show in the World” and its impact on the community. From the Rodeo debut in 1940 to present, Dr. Bonnie Malone and Diane Prescott share stories as members of the Sisters Rodeo Association.

Aerial Silks Performance – Wednesday, August 25 | Pre-recorded program

Let your curiosity soar to new heights with a mesmerizing aerial silks performance. Kendall Knowles, founder of Central Oregon Aerial Arts, has more than 17 years of experience teaching students of all ages and abilities.

Dan Luce: An Evening Behind the Strings – Thursday, August 26 | Live online

Master Puppeteer Daniel Luce shares his artistic journey and demonstrates extraordinary puppet creations. Luce has worked with world-renowned marionette masters. Hear the story of this interdisciplinary artist based in Portland with more than 25 years in puppetry.

Sweet Whiskey Lips Performs – Saturday, August 28 | Redmond Library

As one of Central Oregon’s longest-gigging bands, Sweet Whiskey Lips plays alt-country music with a rock sensibility, putting their own spin on songs you thought you knew. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair and enjoy an hour of live music on the Redmond Library lawn.

Creating a Rod-Marionette* – Tuesday, August 31 • 6:00 | Live online

Master Puppeteer Daniel Luce guides participants through the creation of their very own “Rod-Marionette.” Participants will work from a kit of prepared materials provided by the artist to have their puppets up and dancing in no time! Registration is required and supplies are limited.

For more information about these programs, please visit the library website at deschuteslibrary.org. People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats or auxiliary aides) should contact Liz Goodrich at lizg@deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.

deschuteslibrary.org