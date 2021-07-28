Our Third Weekend of Summer Concerts is Coming Right Up

Our Summer of Festival is already half over, but it’s not too late to get tickets for this weekend’s excellent shows!

A few reminders about the concerts:

All shows will take place outdoors at the Sisters Art Works venue, located at 204 W. Adams Ave. in Sisters, Oregon.

Doors open at 6:15pm each night (5:45pm for Sisters Folk Arts Circle Members); shows run from 7-10pm.

Pets are not allowed (service animals only).

Youth over the age of five require a ticket, which are available for half price for all shows.

Seating is on the lawn; patrons should bring their own low chairs or blankets as chairs are not provided. If you are not able to sit in a low festival chair, you can bring high chairs and sit off to the side where you won’t block views from behind.

Bring an empty water bottle to fill at the free filling station. Sisters Folk Festival (SFF) does not sell water in single use, disposable bottles.

There will be a food vendor offering vegetarian and gluten-free options. Outside food can’t be brought in.

Three Creeks beer and seltzer, Bend Cider and wine will be sold at the event. Outside alcohol is not allowed in the venue.

Masking is not required at these outdoor concerts; we encourage everyone to get their vaccine to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.

Tony Furtado Peggy O (video)

David Jacobs-Strain & Bob Beach Of All the Ways (video)

Tony Furtado Trio + David Jacobs Strain Band with Bob Beach

Friday, July 30 • 7pm

Tickets $35-$55 (youth 6-17 half price)

The Coffis Brothers You and Me (video)

The Mother Hips Third Floor Story (video)

The Mother Hips + The Coffis Brothers

Saturday, July 31 • 7pm

Tickets $35-$55 (youth 6-17 half price)

Get Tickets

Sisters Folk Festival

This year’s festival will feature some 30 artists performing at 7 outdoor venues around the town of Sisters, Oregon. At this time 28 acts are confirmed, with more announcements coming soon. There are fewer than 100 weekend passes remaining, so don’t wait to get yours! Check out the lineup here.

A limited number of single day tickets will go on sale in mid-August once the lineup is complete and the daily schedule has been announced.

The board and staff of Sisters Folk Festival encourages EVERYONE who qualifies to get their COVID-19 vaccine — we have!

Get Festival Tickets

sistersfolkfestival.org