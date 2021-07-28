Popular Outdoor Pop-Up Concerts Builds Community

(HDCM Pop-Up Concerts | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music’s (HDCM) free outdoor concerts have been quite popular in town — have you attended one yet? This summer, violinist and Executive Director Isabelle Senger and pianist Janet Smith are performing in a series of concerts featuring works by Bach, Kreisler, Paganini, and more. These concerts are brought to you by Miller Lumber, and will continue weekly until mid-August.

These concerts are FREE to attend and open to all, whether you plan to attend, or you happen to stumble upon them! We have been popping up in a variety of locations, and there are only three more opportunities to catch one this summer.

The series continues on Friday, July 30, at 11am, with an appearance at Miller Pond Plaza, right outside the historic Rademacher house off Brooks alley. Make sure to arrive early if you want a seat, and grab your favorite coffee or beverage from The Commons Café & Taproom. Make plans to stick around for lunch and shopping and make it a great day in Central Oregon!

(Note: please observe the new parking requirements in Downtown Bend.)

Don’t miss our return to presenting high quality live classical chamber music in Central Oregon — Come Hear the Music!

For more information about upcoming scheduled dates and locations, please visit HighDesertChamberMusic.com or call 541-306-3988.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its 13th season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts in Central Oregon. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM is proud to be a local organization presenting a national level of excellence.

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988