New Collection of Stories about Stroke Survivors Available November 1

11 Central Oregonians Featured in New Book that Helps Support & Celebrate Stroke Survivors

In Just Say “Yes” to Life! Vol. 1, a collection of stories about surviving and thriving after stroke, people from all over the U.S. — including 11 Central Oregonians — tell it like it is about the tragedies and triumphs they experienced after stroke. They speak with candor about their worst days, their grit and resilience and the profound contentment and unexpected bursts of enthusiasm they feel for life today.

Written to give solace to current survivors, the 26 stories in Just Say “Yes” to Life! detail how these survivors coped, and which therapies helped them most. Included in the book is a Bend teenager who rebounded well enough to enroll in college a few years after his stroke, a Bay-area physician who reinvented herself as a writer and performer, and a Bend forester who created a chair the world’s never seen before, one that allows those who use wheelchairs to navigate rugged wilderness terrain.

Authentic, vulnerable and brave, the tales give stroke survivors — and those who love them — hope for the best possible recovery and encourage them to never give up!

Just Say “Yes” to Life! Vol. 1 is independently published and available at Amazon Marketplace in both print and digital formats and the Stroke Awareness Oregon Office through the website strokeawarenessoregon.org.